Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

XYLD: The S&P 500 Is Begging You To Consider Covered Call ETFs, But JEPI Is Not The Only Game In Town

Sungarden Investment Publishing profile picture
Sungarden Investment Publishing
2.69K Followers

Summary

  • Covered call ETFs are becoming increasingly popular among retirement income investors.
  • But as valuable as these vehicles are, they can be even better if you put some good players around them.
  • I outline in detail how I supplement covered call ETFs with offense and defense ETF "tilts" to create and maintain a flexible, dynamic retirement portfolio for my family.

Arms holding text messages

Tim Robberts/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, that write covered calls are emerging as a go-to core piece of retirement income portfolios, as well as for more risk-intolerant (e.g., conservative) investors. In my article back on August

This article was written by

Sungarden Investment Publishing profile picture
Sungarden Investment Publishing
2.69K Followers
The stock market tells us a story…we just have to listen!That’s the mission of Sungarden Investment Publishing (SIP), formerly known as Modern Income Investor. To listen, analyze and use our more than 30 years of hands-on investing experience to help investors dissect the market like doctors use an MRI. Our firm is the successor to Sungarden Investment Management, which advised high net worth clients until 2020 when the firm was sold. Through SIP, a wider range of investors can now access our market and ETF perspectives, via our work at Seeking Alpha and ETF.com. For a more detailed and interactive experience, visit SungardenInvestment.com, where we offer subscription-based investment research, model portfolios and timely insights, communicated in a concise, easy-to-use format.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XYLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I also own put and call options on SPY and QQQ, part of the option-focused portion of my portfolio, which is separate from the specific strategy discussed in this article, which is all ETFs, no options.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.