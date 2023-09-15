Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics: I Anticipate A Positive AdCom But There Are Major Risks

Summary

  • BCLI has completed a phase 3 trial in ALS. Despite not meeting the primary endpoint BCLI is still applying for approval and an AdCom meeting is scheduled for September 27.
  • NurOwn was significantly better than placebo in the pre-specified subgroup of patients with earlier-stage ALS as well as in post-hoc analyses accounting for the "floor effect".
  • Supportive biomarker data and Fast Track designation mean potential for accelerated approval (similar to the recently approved tofersen, which also did not meet the primary endpoint in its phase 3).
  • Based on the above I expect a positive AdCom vote on the potential for accelerated approval. However, the precarious financial situation of BCLI should be highlighted. Waiting for the AdCom outcome or at least for the release by the FDA of the pre-AdCom documents is safer.

Overview of the thesis

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) is developing cellular therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. BCLI has completed a phase 3 trial in ALS patients which failed to meet its primary endpoint. However, a statistically significant benefit (slowing of functional decline) was demonstrated

Biotech Pharma Investor profile picture
Biotech Pharma Investor
143 Followers
Background: Physician involved in clinical research. Investment style: Clinical-stage biotech stocks, long only, both long-term ideas and event-driven trading. My academic/medical background helps me evaluate the scientific fundamentals of biotech stocks.

