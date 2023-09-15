Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Apple Doesn't Need China

Sep. 15, 2023 6:15 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)10 Comments
The Beginner Investor profile picture
The Beginner Investor
238 Followers

Summary

  • If China were to vanish from Apple Inc.'s revenue stream, the stock price would only experience a modest drop of approximately 4%.
  • Based on my calculations, Apple's current valuation appears fair, assuming that China does not enforce a nationwide ban on Apple products.
  • In a scenario where the highest estimates materialize, Apple could potentially yield an annual return of 10.27% from its current stock price of $175.74.

Apple Unveils New Products At Its Worldwide Developers Conference

Justin Sullivan

Thesis

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stands as a globally renowned company, currently holding the title of the world's most valuable, with Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) hot on its heels. Their innovations, including the iPhone and iPad, have left an

This article was written by

The Beginner Investor profile picture
The Beginner Investor
238 Followers
I have been investing since the age of 16, initially starting with factoring, which is a fixed income instrument. Although I am relatively new to stocks, I have gained 12 months of experience in this area. Additionally, I am currently pursuing my first semester of a Bachelor's degree in Economics.My investment strategy mainly revolves around the medium to long term. I prefer to seek out stocks with strong growth potential or those that offer good dividends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AAPL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (10)

e
easyxpress
Today, 7:20 PM
Premium
Comments (252)
This is a rare SA article that actually makes sense. Although I don't agree with the exact numbers such as loss of 4% in stock value etc..., the analysis is spot on. In fact, China needs APPL for their own national interests. China won't kill this golden goose, nor the US. So don't be fooled by the wall street at this point or the politicians. Invest AAPL for the long term, that's all you need to know.
Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
Today, 7:10 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (461)
Great work! Nice article.
User 16760062 profile picture
User 16760062
Today, 7:09 PM
Comments (2.35K)
Apple has 20% of their revenue from China. Yea this article is bs
S
Sunshine2030
Today, 7:04 PM
Comments (1.14K)
People don’t understand, it geopolitical war started by US and it will end messing US companies, US market is saturated but countries like China just started to expanding its wings, India is far behind in terms of purchase parity for high end goods. If further uneven play is brought by US, it will result a complete ban of Apple from China. Also it would be fair if US wont allow Huawei to sell in west or Evs, why should they allow but most americans think one sided, that china needs US. Come one year from today and see what happens. I would say dedollarization, balance trade and deglobalisation in progress by global south. We should focus on innovation than geopolitical war.
T
TPizback
Today, 6:57 PM
Comments (1.15K)
"Given China's ongoing economic challenges, including declining industrial production and rising unemployment, it prompts contemplation on whether it is prudent to expel a company that played a pivotal role in China's economic transformation."

Say no more.
Gary J is Rich on AMZN profile picture
Gary J is Rich on AMZN
Today, 6:39 PM
Premium
Comments (38.7K)
"In a scenario where the highest estimates materialize, Apple could potentially yield an annual return of 10.27% from its current stock price of $175.74."

Actually I got 10.26%.
The Loomer profile picture
The Loomer
Today, 6:26 PM
Comments (1.15K)
Well done! Finally a straightforward analysis of the issue. Thank you!
S
Sunshine2030
Today, 6:24 PM
Comments (1.14K)
1/3 sales was from china, if Apple doesnt need china means a haircut by 33% of stocks?
The Loomer profile picture
The Loomer
Today, 6:26 PM
Comments (1.15K)
@Sunshine2030 you didn’t read the article, did you?
harvestdividen profile picture
harvestdividen
Today, 6:57 PM
Comments (131)
@Sunshine2030 this comment is right to the point. i read the article twice and didn’t see anywhere about the overall revenue and the potential damage from China which should be the key element if the article’s title truly means it. what a disappointment. i did even bother to comment on it, which indicates the level of disappointment.
