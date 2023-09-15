Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SCHD: A Really Poor Way To Get Yield And Strong Returns

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF is a popular investment option for those seeking cash payments and diversification.
  • The ETF focuses on U.S.-based dividend stocks, with a weighted average market capitalization of $148 billion.
  • However, the ETF has underperformed compared to other major indexes, such as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and the Invesco QQQ Trust.
  • And for investors looking for attractive distributions, there are better options available like buying your own individual high-yield firms.
yields sign with downward pointing arrow

McKevin

Although my own personal preference when I make investments is to buy individual stocks, a perfectly valid alternative that many investors prefer is the purchase of exchange-traded funds or ETFs. With incredibly low fees and significant opportunities for diversification, ETFs are some

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
28.57K Followers

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor. He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (13)

Art Dealer profile picture
Art Dealer
Today, 7:22 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (15)
LONG SCHD !!!!
R
RBinMarietta
Today, 7:13 PM
Comments (221)
It's OK to have a different investment philosophy, but don't compare apples to orangutans. SCHD is perfect for what most of us buy it for - because we studied and understand it.
F
FA0007
Today, 7:15 PM
Premium
Comments (14)
@RBinMarietta I agree
F
FA0007
Today, 7:11 PM
Premium
Comments (14)
Might disagree with that. SCHD has proven over the years as a solid ETF. Let’s remember that this is a Value ETF; this year most gains have happened because of the “magnificent seven” something not normal and sooner or later will reverse back to the mean. I think SCHD is a great holding for long term investors, along with VOO and VUG as a Growth play. Thx
j
jdlgsm
Today, 7:09 PM
Premium
Comments (590)
Thanks for a helpful essay. Recent CPI figures suggest that interest rates will stay high for an extended period.

Thus I think it makes better sense to buy 3-month treasuries which yield 5.5% instead of 30-year treasuries which yield 4.38%.

If interest rates continue to stay high, that would likely effect some of the high yield choices. For example, REIT's might continue to do badly. Highly indebted blue chips like T might have trouble refinancing debt.

Banking stocks (TFC and CFG) might fail if they hold too many long duration treasuries, which would fall in value if interest rates increase further.
Elopsson profile picture
Elopsson
Today, 6:55 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (271)
I match or mate SCHD with SCHG or QQQM at around 60/70% SCHD and 30/40% SCHG or QQQM
N
NickHarr
Today, 6:53 PM
Premium
Comments (2)
6 companies pull the S&P and Nasdaq from the depths and because SCHD lacked those big tech companies it underperformed for a few months so dump…
SCHD is statistically one of the best funds at what it is made for… some people have different goals and different investment strategies.
I’ll take flat for a year vs -30% in a year.
M
MMShaw
Today, 7:03 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (172)
@NickHarr when you run this through PortfolioVisualizer SCHDs worst year is -5.56%, SPY is -18.17%, and QQQ is -32.58% for the same time period which goes back to 2011 when SCHD started.

I see the point that individual stocks could do better but comparing a dividend ETF to SPY and QQQ is absurd. Yes the returns are greater if you can stomach the roller coaster ride. Let’s not forget that Nasdaq lost 82% during the dot com bust.
JDDurango profile picture
JDDurango
Today, 6:53 PM
Comments (1.27K)
QQQ vs SCHD? Really?
M
MMShaw
Today, 7:06 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (172)
@JDDurango this author clearly doesn’t grasp risk-adjusted returns.
H
Hans Schotterradler
Today, 7:26 PM
Premium
Comments (157)
@MMShaw short-term treasuries may outperform SCHD in the short term. I own both SCHD and BIL. They are my largest holdings. Once/if SCHD drops below 70, I intend to convert BIL to SCHD.
R
Ron1634
Today, 6:47 PM
Comments (2.8K)
Another brilliant S.A. contributor.
Two in one week.
W
WhitneyB
Today, 6:42 PM
Premium
Comments (2.18K)
Yes, 30% a year over 10 years is just terrible. Seriously?
