Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Trickling Down Through 2023: Are They Flying Under The Radar?

Galzus Research profile picture
Galzus Research
271 Followers

Summary

  • Actinium is making radiolabeled antibodies for use in hematologic cancers.
  • Previously reported phase 3 trial results give a strong indicator of success at the regulatory level.
  • No respect from the market means Actinium could be in a good position for upward movement.

Abstract blue neon stadium background illuminated with lamps on ground. Science, product and sports technology background

gleitfrosch/iStock via Getty Images

Topline Summary

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) has had a bumpy year, with a lot of hype headed into 2023 only to have a big setback in March, and a slow descent ever since. Lack of clarity on data

This article was written by

Galzus Research profile picture
Galzus Research
271 Followers
I have my PhD in biochemistry and have worked for years analyzing clinical trials and biotech companies. It is my passion to educate everyone possible on the science behind the businesses that we invest in, and it's my mission to help you do your due diligence and not get burned by the pitfalls of investing in this space.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ATNM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Vitamanrocks1 profile picture
Vitamanrocks1
Today, 7:05 PM
Premium
Comments (2.8K)
A micro cap company attempting to file a BLA for a radiologic will be extremely challenging with the present FDA.
C
Carlos54
Today, 7:18 PM
Premium
Comments (1.11K)
@Vitamanrocks1 the logic however is compelling either the company or big pharma buying it will do so.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.