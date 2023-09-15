Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GoldMining Inc.: Hard To Wrap My Head Around This One

Sep. 15, 2023 7:16 PM ETGoldMining Inc. (GLDG), GOLD:CAGROY, USGO
Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • GoldMining Inc. owns four entities, including GoldMining, Gold Royalty, U.S. GoldMining, and NevGold, with a total gold mineral resource of 13.4 Moz.
  • The company's subsidiary, U.S. GoldMining, has commenced its 2023 Phase 1 Drilling Program at the Whistler gold-copper project in Alaska.
  • I recommend buying GLDG between $0.80 and $0.79 with possible lower support at $0.77.

man holding golden nugget

aerogondo

Introduction

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based GoldMining Inc. (NYSE: NYSE:GLDG) (GOLD: CA), a junior exploration company, announced its second-quarter results on July 13, 2023.

Note: I have been covering GLDG regularly since December 2020. This article updates my

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.

You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.

"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.

Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
21.45K Followers

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLDG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I mostly trade short-term GLDG.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.