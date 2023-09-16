Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stocks To Watch: Central Banks Take Center Stage

The spotlight will be on the Federal Reserve, Bank of England, and Bank of Japan next week amid a new ratcheting up of inflation worries. Rate decisions are also in due from the central banks of Norway, Sweden, and Switzerland. In the U.S., the Fed's FOMC is not expected to raise rate (full preview), but could tilt a little more to the hawkish side after a stronger-than-anticipated inflation report for August. Economic reports due during the week include updates on housing starts, crude oil inventories, and initial jobless claims. Meanwhile, the biggest earnings report of the week will be the FedEx (NYSE:FDX) print. The corporate calendar is loaded, with Oracle's (NYSE:ORCL) CloudWorld, Pinterest's (PINS) Analyst Day, the North American International Auto Show, and TechCrunch Disrupt, some of the notable events. The week could also see some extra drama on the political front as the countdown continues toward a potential government shutdown on October 1. Investors will also have their eyes on the battle between the United Auto Workers union and Detroit automakers, which could start to have ramifications for dozens of stocks. Weighing in on the auto sector disruption, Seeking Alpha analyst Doron Levin called the UAW strike a self-inflicted wound for a declining Detroit-based auto industry, while other analysts have said Tesla (TSLA) looks like a clear beneficiary from the labor squabble.

Bradrm
Today, 10:18 AM
We seem to have lost the upcoming dividend changes again....didn't see this last week nor here today.
