Bristol Myers Squibb: Pharma And Government Playing 'Chicken' Over New Drug Pricing Rules

Sep. 15, 2023 9:36 PM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)2 Comments
Edmund Ingham
Summary

  • Bristol Myers Squibb is the seventh-largest pharmaceutical company in the US by market cap, but its shares have dropped 27% from their all-time high achieved in Nov '22.
  • That is due more than anything else to drug pricing restrictions introduced by the new inflation reduction act.
  • The CMS / HHS have published a list of 10 drugs they intend to start negotiating pricing for - alongside health insurers, Pharma's and PBMs.
  • This is a radical change and the first time the government has taken a seat at the drug pricing table. BMY's ~$12bn selling Eliquis is top of the first list of drugs release by HHS.
  • Given BMY's Eliquis and probably Opdivo - responsible for nearly half the company's revenues in 2022 - are in the government's crosshairs, the implications for BMY are serious. In this post, I consider some ways to interpret developments.

Dollar bill and doctor prescription with pills lie on doctor table in clinic closeup

Nadzeya Haroshka

Investment Overview - BMY's Middling Position Within Big Pharma Industry

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is the US' seventh largest pharmaceutical company by market cap, which stands at $123bn at the time of writing, with shares priced at ~$59 - down 27% from their all-time

Edmund Ingham
I write about Biotech, Pharma and Healthcare stocks and share investment tips.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BMY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

R
4Retirement
Yesterday, 10:11 PM
Premium
Comments (1)
Great breakdown of BMY, I think another unrelated reason BMY stock is driven down is the Leadership Team. The CEO, current, prior and future do not instill a tremendous amount of faith. BMY may need to consider looking outside for new leadership. Odd they have never considered looking outside the Good Ole Boy group.
M
MikeKorea
Yesterday, 9:47 PM
Premium
Comments (2.89K)
The main problem BMY and Pfizer are facing is that their new drug pipelines cannot make up for the loss of sales revenue of their LOE blockbusters. A continuous decline in sales revenue in the years ahead naturally leads to falling share prices. The government price negotiations is just another problem that comes on top of the LOE issue. in my view BMY will go to $50 and below within 2024. Pfizer will go to $25.
