Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fast Retailing: Fantastic Apparel Business With Limited Upside Ahead

Sep. 15, 2023 10:32 PM ETFast Retailing Co., Ltd. (FRCOY)FRCOF
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.41K Followers

Summary

  • FRCOY has grown revenue at a CAGR of 9% during the last decade, despite increased competition from e-commerce and low-cost producers. Although economic conditions are tough, FRCOY is growing.
  • FRCOY operates with an EBITDA-M of 15%, with much of this translating directly to FCF.
  • This is at a significant premium to its peer group, illustrating the strength of its brands and its operational capabilities.
  • We believe the long-term trajectory of the business should be a continuation of its current performance, with scope for further upside if its brand portfolio is increased, or new markets are entered.
  • FRCOY is trading at a level that does not imply upside, with a NTM FCF yield of 3.2% and a 52% premium to peers.

Central Europe Struggles Through Pandemic Fourth Wave

Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • FRCOY is a highly attractive business, as despite a highly competitive industry and inherent risks associated with changing trends, the company has been able to consistently grow well and generate

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.41K Followers
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.