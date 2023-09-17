Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Wells Fargo: The 6.5% Yielding Preferred Shares Are Attractive

Sep. 17, 2023 11:40 AM ETWells Fargo & Company (WFC), WFC.PR.L7 Comments
The Investment Doctor
The Investment Doctor
Summary

  • Wells Fargo's non-callable preferred shares offer a 6.5% yield, making them attractive in the current high-interest rate environment.
  • The bank's H1 results show strong dividend coverage and asset coverage ratios, indicating resilience in volatile times.
  • The Series L preferred shares have an issue price of $1,000, pay a 7.5% dividend, and cannot be called by the bank.
Wells Fargo Among Banks Fined Over 500 Million Over Use Of Private Messaging Apps

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Introduction

I don’t think Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) needs a lengthy introduction as it's a household name in the US financial sector. Rather than discussing the common shares, I wanted to zoom in on the non-callable preferred shares L which are trading

As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Comments

gastro4
WFC-L paying a qualified 6.5% is a pure play on interest rates. It is unlikely to ever be called. Another one to look at is BAC-L.
The Investment Doctor
@gastro4 That's exactly the conclusion!
seekalpha2017
fair value of the pref. share based on long term WFC capital structure is 204 basis points over the 10 year US treasury yield. At 6.5% yield, the spread is 217 bp, so it is a buy.
Seeburto
Having been personally impacted by WF past indiscretions, it is unlikely I will ever get back into it's stock.
ChuckXX
I bought WFC+L back in March of 2020 at $1,041. That was the time to really load up on it. The chances of this getting called are extremely remote. By the way it was only a short while back that WFC issued a new bond at 7.625%. I bought that one as well.
MegaDivGuy
@ChuckXX CUSIP number?
