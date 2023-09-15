Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Still No Boom, No Bust

Calafia Beach Pundit profile picture
Calafia Beach Pundit
56.6K Followers

Summary

  • Back in July I ran a post titled "No boom, no bust." Things haven't changed much since then: inflation has come back down to earth, and the economy continues to grow, albeit slowly.
  • Stocks are up a bit, the Fed tightened once, credit spreads have tightened a bit, and the market continues to worry that another Fed tightening might be the kiss of death for the economy.
  • The Vix index is back down to pre-Covid levels, and stocks have been rising - though not yet to new highs.

Financial asset invest analysis with volume and candle stick chart

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

Back in July, I ran a post titled "No boom, no bust." Things haven't changed much since then: inflation has come back down to earth, and the economy continues to grow, albeit slowly.

Stocks are up a

This article was written by

Calafia Beach Pundit profile picture
Calafia Beach Pundit
56.6K Followers
Scott Grannis was Chief Economist from 1989 to 2007 at Western Asset Management Company, a Pasadena-based manager of fixed-income funds for institutional investors around the globe. He was a member of Western's Investment Strategy Committee, was responsible for developing the firm's domestic and international outlook, and provided consultation and advice on investment and asset allocation strategies to CFOs, Treasurers, and pension fund managers. He specialized in analysis of Federal Reserve policy and interest rate forecasting, and spearheaded the firm's research into Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS). Prior to joining Western Asset, he was Senior Economist at the Claremont Economics Institute, an economic forecasting and consulting service headed by John Rutledge, from 1980 to 1986. From 1986 to 1989, he was Principal at Leland O'Brien Rubinstein Associates, a financial services firm that specialized in sophisticated hedging strategies for institutional investors. Visit his blog: Calafia Beach Pundit (http://scottgrannis.blogspot.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

g
g18
Yesterday, 11:42 PM
Comments (1.23K)
Thank you for your analysis.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.