Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

American Homes 4 Rent: The Future Looks Rosy

Sep. 16, 2023 12:38 AM ETAmerican Homes 4 Rent (AMH)
Real Investments profile picture
Real Investments
1.52K Followers

Summary

  • American Homes 4 Rent is a strong option for those looking to invest in rental properties without the hassle of managing them.
  • AMH has a portfolio of 48,000 single-family homes in 22 states, with a high occupancy rate and strong financials.
  • The company is well-positioned to benefit from rising rents and the trend of people choosing to rent rather than buy homes.

Real estate agent giving the keys of his new house to a man

Hispanolistic

Preamble

It goes without saying, that many people are in the fortunate position of having property that they can rent out to get an income in their twilight years. There is also the positive benefit of capital appreciation through rising property

This article was written by

Real Investments profile picture
Real Investments
1.52K Followers
I have been an active trader for more years than I can remember, During that time I have gained experience in investing in just about everything; commodities, stocks, options, and an occasional flutter with futures contracts. Fortunately, I have had some success, which has enabled me to retire from the 9 – 5.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.