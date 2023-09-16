Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ECB In Dovish Hike Ahead Of More Central Bank Action Next Week

MoneyShow profile picture
MoneyShow
1.41K Followers

Summary

  • Before yesterday’s ECB meeting, there was a bit of uncertainty about whether the ECB would hike or not, with markets pricing in a 65% implied probability of a 25-bps hike.
  • A break below the May low of 1.0635 still looks likely for the EUR/USD.
  • The focus will remain on the US dollar, with more data releases and the Fed’s decision to come next week.

Background of the money. Dollar and Euro

mars58

Before yesterday’s ECB meeting, there was a bit of uncertainty about whether the ECB would hike or not, with markets pricing in a 65% implied probability of a 25-bps hike.

In the end, it went ahead with the rate

This article was written by

MoneyShow profile picture
MoneyShow
1.41K Followers
MoneyShow — an industry pioneer in investor education since 1981 — is a global, financial media company, operating the world's leading investment and trading conferences. Each show brings together thousands of investors to attend workshops, presentations and seminars given by the nation's top financial experts. The company also offers exclusive seminars-at-sea, with the investment industry's leading partners. In addition, MoneyShow operates the award-winning, multimedia online community, Moneyshow.com and publishes free Investing and Trading newsletters, which provide individual investors with exclusive ongoing access to the latest investment and trading ideas from the nation's most respected and trusted financial newsletter advisors.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.