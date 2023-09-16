Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Major Equity-Bond Reversal Expected As Recession Approaches

Sep. 16, 2023 1:28 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SPX)TLT, TIP1 Comment
Summary

  • US large-cap stocks have outperformed US Treasuries in spite of falling inflation expectations and the deteriorating economic picture, creating an opportunity for investors to shift into bonds.
  • GDP growth continues to slow, while real GDI is already in contraction, and the Conference Board's Leading Indicator index suggests further weakness.
  • Extreme equity valuations and high real bond yields suggest the S&P500 may underperform long-term Treasuries by as much as 10% annually over the next decade.

US large cap stocks have outperformed US Treasuries by near record amounts over the past decade, and this has provided a great opportunity for investors to shift into bonds and away from stocks. I last made the case for US bonds

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
5.64K Followers
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

M
MMShaw
Today, 1:37 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (173)
The most recent major declines in the market have been happening more quickly. I am in complete agreement that equities are extremely overvalued but I think it’s possible that the correction will be sharp, quick and brutal. When the dot com bubble burst that unfolded over 2 years or so and resulted in Nasdaq dropping 83%. I don’t subscribe to the idea that this overvaluation will work itself out over the course of a decade or more.
