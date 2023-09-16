Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Applied Optoelectronics: Buy With Both Hands After Unwarranted Selloff

Sep. 16, 2023 3:41 AM ETApplied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI)
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
16.24K Followers

Summary

  • Shares sold off after the company terminated the $150 million sale of its Chinese manufacturing facilities and increased the amount available under its Equity Distribution Agreement.
  • Last week's disclosures have resulted in renewed concerns regarding the company's weak financial condition and a $80.5 million convertible debt maturity in March.
  • However, investors would be well-served to focus on the company's very strong near-term business prospects as demand for high-speed data center components continues to accelerate across the board.
  • Considering my expectations for 2024 earnings per share to potentially reach $1.50, I am raising my rating on the shares to "Strong Buy" with a near-term price target of $22.50.
  • Consequently, I would advise investors to take advantage of last week's sell-off to initiate or add to existing positions.

High Speed Light Streaks internet data lines

pingingz

Note:

I have covered Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier article on the company.

After providing stellar third quarter guidance in early August, shares of fiber-optic networking products provider

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
16.24K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAOI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.