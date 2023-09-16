Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Arm Trades Up After Raising Nearly $5 Billion In 2023's Largest IPO To Date

Sep. 16, 2023 3:12 AM ETARM, RYZB, NMRA, SPPL, NWGL, BIRK, FEBO, CART, KVYO, XJET, GPAK, GMM
Renaissance Capital IPO Research profile picture
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
7.07K Followers

Summary

  • Five IPOs raised a combined $5.4 billion this past week, led by the blockbuster IPO of Arm.
  • The largest IPO of 2023 so far, Arm priced at the top of the range to raise $4.9 billion at a $52.9 billion market cap.
  • Five deals are currently on the calendar for the week ahead, led by the IPO market’s first US tech unicorns in nearly two years.

IPO: Initial public offering

Chunumunu

Five IPOs raised a combined $5.4 billion this past week, led by the blockbuster IPO of Arm (ARM). Three issuers submitted initial filings.

The largest IPO of 2023 so far, Arm priced at the top of the range to

This article was written by

Renaissance Capital IPO Research profile picture
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
7.07K Followers
Renaissance Capital provides pre-IPO research to institutional investors and investment banks. The Firm manages two IPO-focused funds: The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) and the Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS). Individual investors can get a free overview of the IPO market on www.renaissancecapital.com, and try a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro (ipopro.renaissancecapital.com). Through Renaissance Capital’s pre-IPO research service, institutional investors get an independent opinion, in-depth fundamental analysis, and customizable financial models on all IPOs.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.