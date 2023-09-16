Betterware de Mexico: This Could Be A Good Time To Take Profits (Rating Downgrade)

champpixs

Introduction

I’ve written a total of five articles on SA about household products firm Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX), the latest of which was in February when I said that the guidance for 2023 looked ambitious and that the business should be valued at around 6x EV/EBITDA or $16.48 per share.

Well, I think the financial results of the company for the first half of 2023 (released in late July) were strong, as net revenues grew for two consecutive quarters and margins improved. However, the market capitalization of Betterware de Mexico has soared by over 80% since my previous article, and at this level I think that its valuation is starting to look stretched. In my view, this could be a good time to take profits, and I’m cutting my rating on the stock to neutral. Let’s review.

Overview of the H1 2023 financial results

If you aren't familiar with the company or my earlier coverage, here's a short description of the business. Betterware de Mexico is a Mexican direct-to-consumer company that mainly sells kitchen and home products. It was founded in 1995 as part of a British multi-level marketing (MLM) company focused on household products named Betterware. In 2001, Betterware de Mexico was sold to businessman Luis Campos, and it listed on NASDAQ in March 2020 through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) named DD3 Acquisition. Unlike many MLM companies, Betterware de Mexico doesn't pay commissions for the recruitment of new people and its distribution network comprises just two tiers, namely distributors and associates. The distributors place orders with the company and deliver them to the associates, who can then sell them. The incentive to join the network is to get discounts on products, which are higher for distributors.

In addition, clients can order products directly from a B2C web app and the items are shipped to the closest available distributor, meaning the latter acts as a courier. Betterware de Mexico launches about 300 new products per year, and I think you could look at it as a Big Data company, considering it collects millions of pieces of data points within its operations in order to decide what kind of products to develop in the future. New products are developed through an in-house department together with a community of freelance designers, and Betterware de Mexico also has co-design partnerships with several local universities. Some 90% of the products are made in China.

Betterware de Mexico was growing rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic as distributors and associates were able to work from home thanks to new digital tools developed by the company.

In April 2022, Betterware de Mexico bought the Mexican and U.S. operations of international cosmetics company Jafra for $255 million. In my view, it seemed like a good deal at the time, as the purchase price translated into 5.5x 2022E EBITDA. However, the end of COVID-19 lockdowns led to a shrinking of the network of distributors and associates as physical stores reopened while supply disruptions and inflation put pressure on margins. In order to deal with these issues, Betterware de Mexico decided to hike product prices as well as to implement cost-cutting measures and asset sales. Back in November 2022, I estimated that the annual cost savings could be up to 770 million pesos ($38.9 million).

Turning our attention to the H1 2023 financial results, we can see that revenues rose by 27% year-on-year to 6.48 billion pesos ($378.6 million) and the reason behind this is the addition of the Jafra business. Revenues for the Betterware business alone decreased by 18.2% year-on-year, but the silver lining here is that the combined revenues for the two brands improved by 4% in Q2 compared to Q1 and have now grown for two consecutive quarters. In addition, the operating margins have started growing again as supply chain disruptions eased, and cost-cutting measures started bearing fruit.

Also, I find it encouraging that free cash flow has turned positive, even surpassing EBITDA in Q2 2023 as Betterware de Mexico put the brakes on CAPEX in a bid to reduce its debt load. In H1 2023, CAPEX slumped by 87% year-on-year to just 13.7 million pesos ($0.8 million).

Looking at the performance of each business, Betterware booked strong Q2 2023 results as the average weekly order size rose by 13.9% year-on-year and this boosted the EBITDA margin above 30%. Another positive development during Q2 was that the number of distributors at the end of the period was 5% higher compared to Q1. The decline in the number of associates was just 1% quarter on quarter, and I’m optimistic that it could return to growth in Q3 2023.

Looking at the Jafra business, revenues in Mexico grew by 14.5% year-on-year in Q2 2023 thanks to an expanding network while the EBITDA margin rose to 17.5% thanks to synergies and cost cuts. However, note that the Q2 2022 financial results include operations since April 7, 2022, so we aren’t comparing apples to apples here.

The US Jafra business, in turn, continued to struggle in Q2 2023 as Betterware de Mexico is implementing a full transformation centered around improving the incorporation, retention and reactivation rates of consultants and boosting their productivity and activity levels. In my view, the restructuring is starting to yield results, as EBITDA turned positive in Q2 thanks to synergies and cost cuts.

Turning our attention to the balance sheet, net debt stood at 5.07 billion pesos ($296.1 million) at the end of June 2023, which is 17.7% lower compared to a year earlier (see page 6 here) and with EBITDA growing once again, the leverage ratio of the company declined to 2.0x compared to 2.2x in Q1 2023 and 2.8x in Q2 2022. With financial results improving, Betterware de Mexico has started raising dividend payments, declaring a 200 million peso ($11.7 million) dividend for Q3 2023. The annualized dividend yield is thus 6.52% while the TTM dividend yield is 4.1% as of the time of writing.

Looking at what to expect for the future, Betterware de Mexico has confirmed its 2023 guidance which includes net revenues of between 13.2 billion pesos ($770.8 million) and 14.2 billion pesos ($829.2 million) and EBITDA of between 2.6 billion pesos ($151.8 million) and 2.8 billion pesos ($163.5 million). In my view, the business is gaining decent momentum, and the company has a good chance to achieve its guidance for the full year.

That being said, I think that Betterware de Mexico is starting to look expensive. The company has an enterprise value of $937.4 million as of the time of writing, which means that it’s trading at 5.9x EV/EBITDA based on the midpoint of the 2023 EBITDA guidance of $157.7 million. The company has a good dividend yield and strong historical revenue growth, but I don’t see a strong moat and I continue to think that it should be valued at about 6x EV/EBITDA. This leaves a small margin of safety at the moment, and I think that investors should start thinking about taking profits here.

Investor takeaway

The turnaround of Betterware de Mexico is in full swing and I think that the company is likely to achieve its revenue and EBITDA guidance for 2023. I expect the network of distributors and associates to start growing in the coming months and the results of Jafra to continue improving thanks to synergies and cost cuts. Yet, the positive news and expectations seem fully priced in as the market capitalization has soared by 170% YTD and I think this could be a good time for investors to trim or close positions.