How I'm Building A Monster Dividend Portfolio

Sep. 16, 2023 8:15 AM ET
Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Being a dividend growth investor does not require buying low-yielding stocks, nor does being an income-oriented investor require buying high-yield stocks.
  • Ideally, a dividend growth investor's passive income stream should be as safe, large, and fast-growing as possible. Balancing these three is tricky, but very important.
  • I've designed my portfolio like a Medieval galley ship, consisting of strong, high-quality "rower" stocks, calculated higher-risk "sail" stocks, and diversified dividend ETFs to act as the "ballast."
Wave representation with dollar bills and coins

solvod

I'm a dividend growth investor.

Often, people think that being a DGIer necessarily means investing in very low-yielding but high-growth stocks such as those found in the sub-2%-yielding Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) or WisdomTree US Quality Dividend

This article was written by

Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
15.21K Followers

I write about high-quality dividend growth stocks with the goal of generating the safest, largest, and fastest growing passive income stream possible. My style might be called "Quality at a Reasonable Price" (QARP) in service to the larger strategy of low-risk, low-maintenance, low-turnover dividend growth investing. Since my ideal holding period is "lifelong," my focus is on portfolio income growth rather than total returns.

My background and previous work experience is in commercial real estate, which is why I tend to heavily focus on real estate investment trusts ("REITs"). Currently, I write for the investing group, High Yield Landlord.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABR, ADC, HDV, IIPR, NEP, RILY, SCHD, TRIN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Article Update Today, 8:53 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.1K)
F
Fundflow
Today, 9:09 AM
Comments (1.82K)
RILY? You have got to be kidding.
D
DiamondPortfolios
Today, 9:08 AM
Premium
Comments (183)
Thanks for the analysis...very much appreciated.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 9:03 AM
Premium
Comments (11.05K)
For me the most appealing aspect of ADC is their core management team... the made significant insider buys recently in the $63 range ... ..they have significant skin in the game... additionally Joey Agree and team are extremely stakeholders friendly.... Joey will on occasion engage in direct dialog here on SA ...
Definitely best in class top shelf
