Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão: More Reasons To Buy After Q2 Earnings

Bernard Zambonin profile picture
Bernard Zambonin
175 Followers

Summary

  • B3's second-quarter results reinforce a positive outlook for the company, driven by increased trading volumes due to Brazil's interest rate decline.
  • The company continues to grow without the need for additional capital and is riding a positive secular trend.
  • B3 is expected to double its dividend yield by 2024, making it an attractive investment option.

Facade of the B3, a Stock Exchange located at Sao Paulo, Brazil

Leila Melhado/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (OTCPK:BOLSY), Brazil's stock exchange, has reported its second-quarter 2023 results, which were not particularly surprising but have reinforced a more positive outlook for the end of this year

This article was written by

Bernard Zambonin profile picture
Bernard Zambonin
175 Followers
Co-producer of The Street's financial channels. Researcher and operations manager at DM Martins Research. Associated with the existing author DM Martins Research. Delivering insightful analysis primarily on foreign equities, with a focus on emerging markets, to empower informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BOLSY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.