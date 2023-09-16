Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

KLA Corporation: A Little Too High But Get Paid While It Comes Down

Sep. 16, 2023 7:19 AM ETKLA Corporation (KLAC)
Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
821 Followers

Summary

  • KLAC is trading just above fair value, but short-term negative sentiment in the semiconductor industry and geopolitical risks may bring the share price lower.
  • The semiconductor industry has been negatively impacted by inventory buildup and soft revenue projections, but a bounce back is expected in the future.
  • KLAC has strong financials with manageable debt levels, efficient current ratio, and impressive margins. The company has a competitive advantage and a strong moat.

High-Tech Factory: Quality Control Engineer Checks Electronic Printed Circuit Board it for Damages. In the Background Assembly Line for PCB with Surface Mount Pick and Place Technology.

gorodenkoff

Investment thesis

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) seems to be trading just above its fair value, when taking into account outstanding financials, however, because of the short-term negative sentiment in the semiconductor still lingering, and the hesitancy of investors putting money into any company

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
821 Followers
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.