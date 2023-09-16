Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SPUS: Sharia-Compliant ETF With Tech-Powered Outperformance

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • SPUS screens S&P 500 stocks based on principles of Islamic religious laws.
  • The fund has an impressive performance history, reflecting its sector tilt towards mega-cap technology leaders generating strong returns.
  • We believe SPUS is a good option for Sharia-compliant investors, although the diversification constraints should be considered.
Busy day for a female Middle Eastern Computer Engineer

GCShutter/E+ via Getty Images

The SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industries Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS) aims to provide diversified exposure to U.S. equities screened for compliance with Islamic religious law. This means that the fund excludes companies operating in various business

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
18.24K Followers

15 years of professional experience in capital markets and investment management at major financial institutions. 

Check out our private marketplace newsletter service *Conviction Dossier* for curated trade ideas.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, DIS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Pablo profile picture
Pablo
Today, 8:09 AM
Premium
Comments (3.21K)
Will they dump Apple with their new hiring campaign? What about the CEO?
G
Graust
Today, 8:22 AM
Comments (105)
@Pablo

What is that referring to? I can’t find it with a quick google search
