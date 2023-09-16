Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Jackson Financial's Complexity Creates Opportunity

Sep. 16, 2023 8:54 AM ETJackson Financial Inc. (JXN)
Seeking Profits
Summary

  • Jackson Financial shares trade at a fraction of book value, presenting substantial value for investors, even if book value is unlikely to be achieved.
  • The company's operating earnings have decreased due to higher rates and lower equity markets, but sales are stabilizing.
  • Jackson has excelled in capital returns to shareholders through buybacks and dividends, with the potential for further repurchases.
  • Its hedge portfolio creates volatility but is working as intended over time.

Data analysis, marketing strategy or statistics by business development leaders planning company growth. Hands of finance managers in a meeting talking about financial performance in an office

Kobus Louw

Shares of Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) have had a strong run over recent months toward a 52-week-high. That said, shares trade with a single-digit multiple at just a fraction of book value. While I do not expect shares to ever

This article was written by

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

