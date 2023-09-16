Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

Stocks fell sharply on Friday, with risks rising from the UAW auto strike, the first time in the union’s 88-year history that all three major automakers were targeted simultaneously. Chip equipment makers Applied Materials, Lam Research and KLA Corp. all fell more than 4% following a report that Taiwan Semiconductor was delaying deliveries, raising concerns about weak consumer demand. Adding to the gloom was rising oil prices, which have pushed past $90 per barrel to year-to-date highs. Meanwhile, rising Treasury yields continue to weigh on stocks, with the benchmark 10-year yield climbing to 4.32%. The Dow Jones average eked out a positive week, up 0.1%, but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed their second straight week of losses, down by a respective 0.2% and 0.4%. Read Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for a preview of the major events next week, including a meeting of the Federal Reserve's FOMC.

The biggest antitrust trial of the modern digital era began on Tuesday as the U.S. Department of Justice faced off against Google (GOOG, GOOGL) over its dominance in online search. The suit is a holdover from the Trump administration, which took an activist regulatory approach against Big Tech that has continued under President Biden. The trial is expected to last two months (before any appeals), but Alphabet is also facing litigation over competitive practices in Europe and its advertising technology business in the U.S. The trial will determine whether the U.S. government can bring a successful monopoly case against Big Tech, after prior failures with IBM (IBM) and Microsoft (MSFT). (57 comments)

Retail inflation heated up again in August, with the Consumer Price Index rising 0.6% M/M and 3.7% Y/Y, fueled by higher gasoline and housing prices. Stock markets still largely cheered the data, though concerns over inflationary pressures remained. "The Federal Reserve's rate-hike cycle most assuredly ended in July," noted Investing Group Leader Lawrence Fuller as core figures signal that inflation is continuing to moderate. ING economists, however, expect the Fed to keep one further hike in their dot plot forecast until the end of 2023. Meanwhile, producer prices rose more than expected, marking the largest monthly increase since June 2022, while core PPI matched estimates. (359 comments)

The United Auto Workers went on strike against the "Detroit Three" after employees' four-year contracts expired and the two sides couldn't reach a negotiation. Around 13K auto workers walked out at three factories owned by General Motors (GM), Ford (F) and Stellantis (STLA), marking the first ever simultaneous strike. The walkouts will halt production of popular vehicle models including Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler and GMC Canyon, which could weigh on the share prices of the carmakers. SA analyst Doron Levin expects the companies and UAW to meet in the middle, but warned that "the latest spectacle of angry employees and frustrated executives provides a solid reason to avoid the Detroit industry." (59 comments)

Arm Holdings (ARM) closed up nearly 25% on Thursday, reaching a valuation of nearly $68B, in a stellar trading debut that reignited IPO market hopes. Arm, majority-owned by Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY), sold more than 95.5M shares in the biggest initial public offering of the year, while Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son said he intends to maintain his 90% stake for "as long as possible." Not everyone is that confident. Investing Group Leader Stone Fox Capital warned that living up to lofty expectations following the hot IPO is nearly impossible, drawing comparisons to Rivian's (RIVN) $12B IPO and the over 80% decline in stock price since its debut. (68 comments)

Oil prices this week crossed $90 per barrel for the first time since November 2022, driven by production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia. Resurgent energy prices are a particular headache for the Federal Reserve, which was recently celebrating some wins on the inflation front. A weakened Chinese economy was also thought to sap global oil demand, but supply appears to be the bigger problem, with oil and gas companies quick to point out the regulatory restrictions on their sector. "U.S. shale is running out of stream," declared Investing Group author Leo Nelissen. "We're not seeing peak oil but a significant decline in supply growth." (38 comments)