Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Week Ahead: Thumbnail Sketch Of Central Bank Meetings

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.7K Followers

Summary

  • Central bank meetings dominate the week ahead, with six G10 central banks meeting.
  • Brazil and Chile have begun cutting rates, while no G10 central bank appears close to reducing rates.
  • The market favors a hawkish hold by the Federal Reserve, while the Norges Bank and Riksbank are likely to signal a hike.

Financial technology concept. FinTech. Foreign exchange.

metamorworks

The week ahead is dominated by central bank meetings. Six of the G10 central banks meets. The post-Covid monetary tightening cycle is ending. The start was not synchronized, and neither will be end. It is tempting to think that those that began the

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.7K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.