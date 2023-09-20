Congress Adds New Option To Move Assets From IRA Tax-Free

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Many parts of the recent laws that affected retirement accounts have not been kind to us retirees with various types of IRAs. Some, like no RMDs from Roth 401k plans, were good. I recently heard about a new option that even Fidelity is not aware of yet from my phones to them about it. It is called a Legacy IRA QCD (Qualified Charitable Distribution) and comes with its own set of rules that are very different from the better-known QCDs which my wife has already used.

Before covering Legacy IRA QCDs, or LIQCDs, I will briefly review the other means of meeting IRA withdrawal requirements or the means to reduce future RMDs. When you have to start taking RMDs is another subject I won't cover in detail but beware there are penalties for failing to do so, though those have also changed recently.

Required Minimum Distributions or RMD

Required minimum distributions (RMDs) are the least amount you must withdraw from your retirement accounts each year. You generally must start taking withdrawals from your traditional IRA, SEP IRA, SIMPLE IRA, and retirement plan accounts when you reach age 72 (73 if you reach age 72 after Dec. 31, 2022). Roth IRAs currently do not have RMDs for the original owner. That's the simplified definition; the IRS naturally added many nuisances. RMDs can be met by transferring cash or securities out of the account within the calendar year once they are required.

Qualifying Longevity Annuity Contract or QLAC

A QLAC is a strategy designed to defer RMDs. QLACs provide guaranteed monthly income for life and defer taxes from RMDs until payments start. I saw that the best age to buy a QLAC is around 65 or older. The SECURE 2.0 Act allows moving up to $200,000 from a retirement plan to a QLAC and it removed the 25% account-size limitation. I did not find whether the $200k ceiling will be adjusted for inflation. Payments must start by age 85. As I explained in my Using A QLAC To Reduce Your RMDs: A Highly Questionable Strategy article, I am not a fan of this strategy; the breakeven age is too far into the future.

Qualified HSA Funding Distribution or QHFD

The IRS allows, with the usual assortment of limits, a one-time transfer from an IRA to a Health Savings Account, or HSA, which can then be used to fund future health expenses. A QHFD is done by direct transfer from your IRA to your HSA. This transaction is not taxable or subject to the 10% early distribution penalty. The amount that can be transferred cannot exceed the amount you are eligible to contribute to your HSA for the year. For 2024, the contribution limits increase again, allowing you to save up to the following amounts:

The maximum contribution for self-only coverage is $4,150.

The maximum contribution for family coverage is $8,300.

Those age 55 and older can make an additional $1,000 catch-up contribution.

These limits are adjusted for inflation. Read my IRS Allows A One-Time Transfer From Your IRA To Your HSA: Another Strategy To Reduce RMDs article.

Qualified Charitable Distribution or QCD

Qualified Charitable Distributions can be used to fulfill an account's RMD amount for the year. A QCD is a distribution from your IRA to a qualified charity. You must literally be age 70½ or older to make a qualified charitable distribution; not just the year you reach that age! A QCD is not taxed, nor is it included in your taxable income, unlike RMDs, which could help you miss an IRMMA income threshold. I have found these very easy to use and get processed by my broker. I also have an article that explains this strategy in detail: The Tax Code Provides A Strategy IRA Converters Should Consider: QCDs.

Legacy IRA QCD or LIQCD

Despite the name, LIQCDs and QCDs have little in common and are so new that my broker wasn't sure they could process one. They come with their own set of unique rules. The limits are adjusted for inflation so waiting until your first RMD is due should be considered as the LIQCD can be applied against the amount needed to satisfy that RMD. Here are the basics:

A donor can take advantage of this opportunity in only one tax year during their lifetime.

Up to $50,000, across one or more gifts, at one or more charities, but again it must be done all in one tax year. The total amount distributed counts toward the annual $100,000 limit for QCDs. Since it is a one-time option, with inflation adjustments, waiting to execute this strategy should be considered.

As with QCDs, LIQCDs count towards a donor’s required minimum distribution (RMD). LIQCDs must be coordinated with the use of regular QCDs because of IRS rules.

A donor must be at least age 70½ at the time the donor makes a QCD contribution of any kind. If a donor includes a non-donor spouse under age 70½ in the gift annuity, the gift will still qualify so long as the payout amount is at least 5%. Congress likes to complicate our lives.

Funds can be used to create a Charitable Gift Annuity (CGA) or Charitable Remainder Trust (CRT). No other funds can be part of either new account.

Rules require that payments from a CGA begin within one year from the date of the distribution.

Income is taxable.

Charitable Remainder Trust vs. Charitable Gift Annuity

The IRA owner can use their LIQCD to set up and fund one or more Charitable Remainder Trusts (CRT) and/or Charitable Gift Annuities (CGA). Being unfamiliar with either, here is how the two choices compare. This is highly simplified as there are different flavors of both options and I am by no means an expert on these vehicles.

Pros/Cons of CRTs

Pros:

No cap on income beneficiaries (as long as the charitable deduction is 10% of the contribution)

Can divide donations among multiple charities or change charities at a later date

Payments can last for a lifetime, a term, or both

Allows you to select a trustee to oversee investments

Ability to avoid capital gains taxation on the sale of an appreciated asset

Greater degree of security for beneficiaries who receive payments

Cons:

More expensive and complex to set up

Loss of control over property, which removes it from the taxable estate

Payments depend on the value of the Trust's assets.

Pros/Cons of CGAs

Pros:

Offers fixed payments without fluctuations from stocks or interest rates

Beneficial with contributions as low as $5,000

Less expensive and simpler to set up compared to CRTs

Cash contributions could mean more tax-free income compared to CRTs

In most cases, the charity receives a larger percentage of the assets when terminated.

Cons:

Payments depend on the solubility of the charity as assets are commingled with other CGAs the charity has.

Less versatile than CRTs such as only one charity per CGA and no ability to change that charity.

One of the information sources I used clearly favored CGAs over CRTs but it wasn't clear to me as to why they took that position. Another's view was it isn't that simple (of course) and the situation drives the choice. This is definitely something where good financial advice from an expert is recommended.

Portfolio strategy

For those of us lucky or smart enough to accumulate a nice sum into one or more IRAs that require taxable withdrawals to be made, having options to keep the taxman away from the door is of interest. With the understanding that each investor needs to evaluate the next part based on their particular situation, here is how I summarize each choice listed above.

Taking RMDs is an easy choice for those who need the funds to live on. There are other income-producing choices among these options, but they produce less income than the RMD would.

For investors who donate to charities, using QCDs is an indirect means of increasing an investor’s cash flow. By using QCDs instead of other income, non-retirement funds would be freed up while potentially reducing the investor’s tax bill depending on whether they itemize or not. We use this strategy.

I see QLACs only for investors who worry about outliving their assets and are willing to trade current assets for future income. That could include those without access to Social Security. Up to the maximum allowed, a QLAC can be set up multiple times.

QHFDs are a good one-time option to transfer funds into an account to pay medical bills. The current estimated cost retiree medical cost could be over $157,000 if one lives to 85.

Like QCDs, the LIQCD requires the investor to be a charity supporter. With this option, income is generated like QLACs, but unlike the other, payouts aren’t delayed. The maximum amount is also only a fraction of QLACs can be and has to be completed in one tax year.

With the last three all having limited amounts and/or execution rules, the need for RMDs and QCDs cannot be totally replaced. QCDs over RMDs are the clear choice for those not itemizing and donating to charity. That might also allow investors with little other itemized deductions to switch to the Standard Deduction and save on income taxes.