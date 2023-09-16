Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nordea Bank: Not All That Glitters Is Gold

Sep. 16, 2023 9:53 PM ETNordea Bank Abp (NBNKF), NRDBYFCBBF, FNBKY
Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
1.76K Followers

Summary

  • Nordea Bank offers a dividend yield of about 8%, along with significant share buybacks.
  • The bank's financial results have shown improvement, with increased net interest income and operating income.
  • However, Nordea Bank has a history of inconsistent profit growth, and the sustainability of its high dividend yield is questionable.

Nordic flags

KristianSeptimiusKrogh/E+ via Getty Images

Nordea Bank (OTCPK:NRDBY) is a Scandinavian bank with about 200 years of history; it is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

The main reason I am writing an article on this bank is because of the very

This article was written by

Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
1.76K Followers
Graduate in business administration, I am pursuing my studies and meanwhile writing articles that reflect my opinion.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FCBBF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not a financial advice, just my opinion.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.