Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Week 133: $13,300 Allocated, $1,154.34 In Projected Dividends

Sep. 21, 2023 8:45 AM ETENB, ENB.PR.N:CA, ENB:CA, ENNPF, MO, XOM, PDI, AGNC3 Comments
Summary

  • The stock market closed down this week, with the S&P falling more than expected to a 3-month low.
  • The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio has shown consistent growth and profitability, with a 3.44% profit on invested capital.
  • Dividend income from various investment baskets has increased, with equities generating the highest income at 39.83%.
Money on the edge

PM Images

In week 133, the S&P 500 closed down -0.71% while the Nasdaq fell -1.05%. The markets received some critical data points this week while waiting for the FOMC meeting on Wednesday, the 20th. The US

This article was written by

I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PDI, AGNC, ENB, MO, XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

G
Gman8577
Today, 10:06 AM
Premium
Comments (8)
Great article as usual. Any thoughts on adding PM or PRU? I just picked up a few of each for my Divi portfolio.
bill h illify profile picture
bill h illify
Today, 9:57 AM
Comments (6.85K)
Excellent. Keep on moving on!
Just One Lab Nerd profile picture
Just One Lab Nerd
Today, 9:26 AM
Comments (476)
My balance in my version of your model here would probably be positive if not for the MPW that I still hold. Given, I didn't start my position in that one until it was already down to around $8.50, so that could be worse. I added a few shares of VZ last week, and got some dividends from AY, ORI and STAG this last week.

I've got some PDO, but probably should take a look at PDI - you make a good case for it. Cheers Steven!
