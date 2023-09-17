Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Illinois Tool Works: Great Company, But Not A Value Investment At Current Prices

Christopher Price profile picture
Christopher Price
2.36K Followers

Summary

  • Illinois Tool Works is a company that has consistently increased its dividend payout for over 25 years.
  • The company has shown slow but steady revenue and income growth over the past decade.
  • Share buybacks have helped increase earnings per share and reduce the dividend expense for shareholders.

Finding the perfect tool

PeopleImages/E+ via Getty Images

Income investments make up a large portion of my portfolio. Dividends provide a positive feedback loop that show my money is working for me. Hopefully, I'll eventually have enough money working for me that I won't have to

This article was written by

Christopher Price profile picture
Christopher Price
2.36K Followers
Chris is a history instructor at a community college. He is building a dividend-paying stock portfolio that is hopefully low on the risk scale to build up income for his golden years.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not an investment professional. The preceding is intended for informational and educational purposes. Please make sure to perform due diligence before investing in equities, as losses up to all capital invested can occur.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Awni Hamad profile picture
Awni Hamad
Today, 4:02 AM
Premium
Comments (35)
In your opinion, Which company currently is a great company but not a value investment in current prices?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.