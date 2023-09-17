Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alico: Looking Forward To The Next Harvest

Sep. 17, 2023 5:06 AM ETAlico, Inc. (ALCO)
Summary

  • Alico reports a decline in revenues due to damages caused by Hurricane Ian, but net income is not severely affected thanks to crop insurance payouts.
  • The company remains hopeful for disaster relief funds and expects the upcoming 2023-24 harvest to show substantial recovery.
  • Alico sees continued interest in its ranch lands and may have valuable real estate assets that could increase the overall value of the company.
Orange tree

sripfoto/iStock via Getty Images

It has been a few months since I last covered Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO), and with the company recently reporting Q3 earnings, I believe it is timely to revisit the Alico story and see if there are any recent developments worth

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.69K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Comments

