Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FormFactor: Why The Tug-Of-War Could Continue

Sep. 17, 2023 6:04 AM ETFormFactor, Inc. (FORM)
MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.79K Followers

Summary

  • FORM has faced a number of headwinds in 2023, but the prospect of what AI could bring has drawn interest to FORM.
  • Big things are expected from HBM memory where FORM has a role to play, but it may not be enough to totally offset the headwinds elsewhere.
  • After a fast start in 2023 and appreciating by almost half, the stock has not really gained in seven months and there could be a reason for this.
  • FORM would likely have done much worse in 2023 if not for AI, but more is needed if the stock is to break out.

manual probe system for RF test

genkur

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) has slowed down. The stock got off to a fast start in 2023, but the stock is now below where it was after the first six weeks or so of the year. FORM has gone up and down

This article was written by

MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.79K Followers
Welcome to my author's site. As an avid follower of SeekingAlpha, I take great interest in articles posted as the subject matter is often something that appeals to me. However, I will sometimes encounter an article that I might not agree with. My purpose is to present an alternative view to readers that they may want to take into account. I hope you find my articles interesting and informative.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.