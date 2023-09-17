Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Medical Properties Trust: A Disaster Investors Should Have Seen Coming

Summary

  • At $17 in July 2022, MPW was a clear sell. At $6.36 today, it represents a high-risk, high-reward opportunity. Yet investors are more negative on it now than then.
  • 2022 MPW investors did themselves a disservice by ignoring significant red flags around disclosure, debt levels, and comparable companies.
  • P/FFO may seem like a bargain at a little over 4x, but FFO will be pressured significantly moving forward.
  • The 2027 Bonds are yielding nearly 13%, showing a significant level of stress. These bonds have actually traded down after the dividend cut, which is normally a positive for them.
  • Great investors focus more energy on finding disconfirming evidence for investment positions as to avoid losses. We should thank short sellers who provide it.

Rolling the dice

PM Images

Short sellers have a bad rep these days. Well, they always have, but it seems to have reached a fever pitch in recent years.

Shorting is a hard way to make money: losses are infinite while profit is

This article was written by

Fishtown Capital profile picture
Fishtown Capital
5.35K Followers
Individual investor and family office principal with over 20 years of investment experience. I favor fundamental analysis and look for individual issues and asset classes that are out of favor and represent a good risk/reward trade off. I often employ options strategies, covered calls on companies I own that have gotten ahead of themselves, and writing puts on stocks that I'd like to own at lower prices.Educational background Finance MBA (NYU Stern) with Computer Science undergraduate.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (21)

B
BellaPup
Today, 9:04 AM
Premium
Comments (1)
About a month ago I sent an email to Investor Relations Managing Director Tim Berryman and Senior Managing Director – Corporate Communications Drew Babin. I asked them to explain to me why a company with 120 employees needs 3 corporate jets and hangar. I also asked them to explain the utilization of these aircraft.
To this date- Not one peep from these guys.
Surprise!!!!!
julienperville profile picture
julienperville
Today, 9:00 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (80)
Thank you @Fishtown Capital for the solid article. I bought more MPW puts after the disastrous earning call and was able to unload them for decent profit with the drama about the Prospect California deal being on hold just before the dividend cut announcement. To my great surprise MPW continued dropping after the dividend cut which many called "the bottom". I have no more position in MPW now.
Jeff Swan profile picture
Jeff Swan
Today, 8:53 AM
Comments (1.62K)
A disaster that most SA aurthors should have seen coming, but most kept writing bullish articles right up until the dividend cut and as the price kept dropping.
j
jasonjones
Today, 8:45 AM
Premium
Comments (7.94K)
Well written article! The CEO of Prospect and shorts are the only money makers here. The CEO of Prospect has milked MPW and his own company for millions. Is the stock uninvestable? No. It will go lower and struggle with further dividend cuts. I was lucky to break even only because I was trading it over the years. There's better stocks to trade.
TheAverageJoe profile picture
TheAverageJoe
Today, 8:45 AM
Premium
Comments (4)
Rational article overall and I almost agree with your assessment regarding MPW (I do not believe there is even a mildly strong argument that it can go to 0), some thoughts and a disagreement regarding short sellers:

1. Regarding Steward and Prospect, though both private companies, the financial information I could scrape online seems to suggest that they are in decent financial positions and should have the ability to pay rent moving forward. Hospital systems are largely paid for by the government. Though Medicaid and Medicare reimbursements have not kept up with soaring inflation. Inflation is cooling and these two medical groups should be able to recover. Healthcare is in a strange place right now overall.

2. Going to 0 - I do not think this is a likely outcome based on the fact that healthcare is not tech, healthcare is fundamental to any society. In fact, you can view the wild inflation of 2022-2023 as the result of the government bailing out society due to COVID and healthcare at large. Being that Steward and Prospect serve millions of people, it would not be likely that the government would allow them to go completely belly up, but this is my personal feeling and would be very surprised if that happened.

3. Regarding day-to-day stock price. Anyone will tell you that the market is very sensitive and reactionary. Stocks tend to swing wildly for many different reasons, however value tends to prevail in the end. In the event MPW releases verified financial statements regarding updated rent payments from Steward and Prospect, the stock will short squeeze as all the shorts rush to cover. Does a company really gain 20% of real value over 1 day? No it does not, but a stock might.

4. I agree that short sellers serve a functional role in the market and though they are often the "bad guys," they are really just the watchmen for the bad guys. However, in MPW's case, these short sellers supposedly stalked employees of MPW via LinkedIn and harassed them. They clog up Twitter/X every hour with more "breaking" news about MPW's financials. The specific short thesis against MPW is riddled with ad hominem attacks against management. Rarely does an argument that is based on character of an individual reflect any underlying substance. Short sellers for MPW appear to have the same sort of mania as people who pump random cryptocurrencies.

Long story short, no, I will not be "thanking" all short sellers, especially not these ones.
Maschuette profile picture
Maschuette
Today, 8:42 AM
Premium
Comments (2.12K)
Here is my bullish case:

ive been watching this stock over the last year and bought in the $6s when it cut its dividend. I like to buy when sentiment is really negative.

If interest rates come down then real estate will be less pressured. Refinancing wont be as expensive and real estate values will increase. This stock has debt walls out 2 years or more. I expect inflation to be fairly normal by then.

Once the stock refinances its loans then it will normalize and the stock will rebound even more.

I only have a small position in the $6s. I wouldnt mind if they dropped the dividend entirely. If they do then i will average down my position for a larger gain later.
Money&Money,LLC profile picture
Money&Money,LLC
Today, 8:42 AM
Comments (2.72K)
Are MPW holdings traditional hospitals, with trauma care, ER care, surgeries.. Or more Behavioral Health service facilities? Just dont see how mental health care to low or no income patients is profitable.
H
HedgeyeREITs
Today, 8:11 AM
Premium
Comments (171)
Thank you for that, much appreciated.

Just one point of clarification - we first advised clients take a short position in early-April 2022.
Fishtown Capital profile picture
Fishtown Capital
Today, 9:05 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (4.6K)
@HedgeyeREITs You're welcome Rob. The July date is when you released it to non-subs, correct? That's what I was referencing, since then it was freely available to all investors.
V
Val126
Today, 8:05 AM
Comments (1.98K)
Yeah we should have a crystal ball telling us that stock will drop 70% on 10% FFO drop. While similar companies with similar debt and similiar FFO drop hold steady.
A
Arimnestos
Today, 8:04 AM
Premium
Comments (2.25K)
Solid article; rational look at a battle ground reit, at least on SA. I made a bit of money trading the name, but have been out for several years. I missed most of the ride up and all of the ride down. The hospital business is pretty challenged, too many secular issues, despite the positive demographic trends. Government policy has massively disadvantaged some healthcare sectors (hospitals, SNFs, Doctors) while propping up others (Insurance Cos., Pharma). Invest accordingly
j
jasonjones
Today, 8:46 AM
Premium
Comments (7.94K)
@Arimnestos I am a retired medical professional. You are exactly correct.
m1chael profile picture
m1chael
Today, 8:00 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (949)
Yea, hindsight is always 20/20.
pcprincipal profile picture
pcprincipal
Today, 7:59 AM
Premium
Comments (1.16K)
This was a tough loss. I thought the REIT had a good moat being hospitals (like I thought Disney had with the parks) but just goes to show how bad management F’s it up. It’s not like these are suburban office buildings. I wonder where the stock would be if management had been completely transparent and marked rents to market.
V
Val126
Today, 8:07 AM
Comments (1.98K)
@pcprincipal Its not loss. Company still makes a lot of money and have FFO near all time high.
S
Spanishmoss
Today, 7:57 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.51K)
A fairly early SA analyst to exit the MPW cause was @Colorado Wealth Management Fund, I left with him around $13-$15. Then I did a s/t trade a few weeks back at $6.80. I might try that again, but your article suggests not. Thanks for an interesting, if sobering, read on the (occasional) benefit of short sellers.
s
storkdoc
Today, 8:54 AM
Investing Group
Comments (225)
@Spanishmoss Colorado saved my posterior when he convinced me to sell in the 16s.
M
MikeKorea
Today, 7:56 AM
Premium
Comments (2.89K)
Good one. Thank You 🙏
Lbrto profile picture
Lbrto
Today, 7:36 AM
Premium
Comments (955)
Why won't MPW sell the Steward and Prospect assets no?
p
peterallenby
Today, 8:06 AM
Comments (82)
@Lbrto MPW's debt load outweighs whatever proceeds the company might receive selling their two largest tenant holdings even if these assets were pristine (and they are not in any sense of the word) and were there ready buyers. Knowing how tenuous the finances are at MPW, why would a buyer offer anything but a discount to purchase these assets? I am not sure it would make much of a difference at this point and of course, asset sales diminish cash flow.
M
Mister Jimmy
Today, 7:19 AM
Comments (669)
If not for the fact that I’ve witnessed short sellers trash other stocks with coordinated disinformation campaigns, I would profusely offer “thank you’s” for their generous warnings about MPW.
