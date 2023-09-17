Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 17
Summary
- A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.
- Companies which changed their dividends.
- Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
- Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Fifth Third Bancorp
|
(FITB)
|
9/29
|
10/16
|
0.33
|
0.35
|
6.06%
|
5.10%
|
13
|
Realty Income Corporation
|
(O)
|
9/29
|
10/13
|
0.2555
|
0.256
|
0.20%
|
5.68%
|
30
|
Philip Morris International Inc.
|
(PM)
|
9/26
|
10/12
|
1.27
|
1.3
|
2.36%
|
5.43%
|
16
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Sep 18 (Ex-Div 9/19)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Arrow Financial Corporation
|
(AROW)
|
9/26
|
0.27
|
18.25
|
5.92%
|
29
|
New Jersey Resources Corporation
|
(NJR)
|
10/2
|
0.42
|
43.54
|
3.86%
|
28
|
Restaurant Brands International Inc.
|
(QSR)
|
10/4
|
0.55
|
68.58
|
3.21%
|
9
Tuesday Sep 19 (Ex-Div 9/20)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Broadcom Inc.
|
(AVGO)
|
9/29
|
4.6
|
851.68
|
2.16%
|
13
|
Gladstone Investment
|
(GAIN)
|
9/29
|
0.08
|
12.98
|
7.40%
|
11
|
Gladstone Land Corporation
|
(LAND)
|
9/29
|
0.0462
|
15.26
|
3.63%
|
9
|
Omnicom Group Inc.
|
(OMC)
|
10/12
|
0.7
|
77.41
|
3.62%
|
13
|
Synovus Financial Corp.
|
(SNV)
|
10/2
|
0.38
|
30.29
|
5.02%
|
10
|
VICI Properties Inc.
|
(VICI)
|
10/5
|
0.415
|
31.38
|
5.29%
|
6
Wednesday Sep 20 (Ex-Div 9/21)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
|
(FGBI)
|
9/29
|
0.16
|
11.25
|
5.69%
|
8
|
Federal Realty Investment Trust
|
(FRT)
|
10/16
|
1.09
|
98.82
|
4.41%
|
56
|
The Hackett Group, Inc.
|
(HCKT)
|
10/6
|
0.11
|
23.86
|
1.84%
|
9
|
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
|
(IFF)
|
10/5
|
0.81
|
69.05
|
4.69%
|
20
|
IF Bancorp, Inc.
|
(IROQ)
|
10/13
|
0.2
|
15.13
|
2.64%
|
7
|
Medtronic plc
|
(MDT)
|
10/13
|
0.69
|
81.77
|
3.38%
|
46
Thursday Sep 21 (Ex-Div 9/22)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Eversource Energy
|
(ES)
|
9/29
|
0.675
|
64.21
|
4.20%
|
25
|
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
|
(GNTY)
|
10/11
|
0.23
|
28.7
|
3.21%
|
7
|
Portland General Electric Company
|
(POR)
|
10/16
|
0.475
|
44.44
|
4.28%
|
18
|
W. R. Berkley Corporation
|
(WRB)
|
10/4
|
0.11
|
64.12
|
0.69%
|
22
Friday Sep 22 (Ex-Div 9/25)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Bank7 Corp.
|
(BSVN)
|
10/10
|
0.21
|
25
|
3.36%
|
5
|
Logitech International S.A.
|
(LOGI)
|
9/27
|
0.96 CHF
|
71.53
|
1.49%
|
10
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
AMERISAFE, Inc.
|
(AMSF)
|
9/22
|
0.34
|
2.7%
|
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc.
|
(AUBN)
|
9/25
|
0.27
|
5.0%
|
Avery Dennison Corporation
|
(AVY)
|
9/20
|
0.81
|
1.8%
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
(BLK)
|
9/22
|
5
|
2.9%
|
Commerce Bancshares, Inc.
|
(CBSH)
|
9/25
|
0.27
|
2.2%
|
Capital City Bank Group, Inc.
|
(CCBG)
|
9/25
|
0.2
|
2.6%
|
CNO Financial Group, Inc.
|
(CNO)
|
9/22
|
0.15
|
2.5%
|
Elevance Health Inc.
|
(ELV)
|
9/22
|
1.48
|
1.3%
|
Equinix, Inc.
|
(EQIX)
|
9/20
|
3.41
|
1.8%
|
Evergy, Inc.
|
(EVRG)
|
9/20
|
0.6125
|
4.5%
|
Exponent, Inc.
|
(EXPO)
|
9/22
|
0.26
|
1.1%
|
FactSet Research Systems Inc.
|
(FDS)
|
9/21
|
0.98
|
0.9%
|
First Financial Northwest, Inc.
|
(FFNW)
|
9/22
|
0.13
|
4.1%
|
L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
|
(LHX)
|
9/19
|
1.14
|
2.6%
|
Linde plc
|
(LIN)
|
9/19
|
1.275
|
1.3%
|
Lockheed Martin Corporation
|
(LMT)
|
9/22
|
3
|
2.8%
|
Manulife Financial Corporation
|
(MFC)
|
9/19
|
0.365 CAD
|
5.6%
|
The Mosaic Company
|
(MOS)
|
9/21
|
0.2
|
2.1%
|
Insperity, Inc.
|
(NSP)
|
9/22
|
0.57
|
2.3%
|
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
|
(ODFL)
|
9/20
|
0.4
|
0.4%
|
Open Text Corporation
|
(OTEX)
|
9/22
|
0.25
|
2.6%
|
Perrigo Company plc
|
(PRGO)
|
9/19
|
0.273
|
3.3%
|
QUALCOMM Incorporated
|
(QCOM)
|
9/21
|
0.8
|
2.8%
|
RLI Corp.
|
(RLI)
|
9/20
|
0.27
|
0.8%
|
ResMed Inc.
|
(RMD)
|
9/21
|
0.48
|
1.3%
|
Rush Enterprises, Inc.
|
(RUSHA)
|
9/22
|
0.17
|
1.7%
|
STERIS plc
|
(STE)
|
9/22
|
0.52
|
0.9%
|
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
|
(SWK)
|
9/19
|
0.81
|
3.7%
|
Skyworks Solutions, Inc.
|
(SWKS)
|
9/19
|
0.68
|
2.8%
|
TriCo Bancshares
|
(TCBK)
|
9/22
|
0.3
|
3.6%
|
Triton International Limited
|
(TRTN)
|
9/22
|
0.7
|
3.4%
|
United Bancorp, Inc.
|
(UBCP)
|
9/20
|
0.1675
|
6.0%
|
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
|
(UNH)
|
9/19
|
1.88
|
1.5%
|
Unity Bancorp, Inc.
|
(UNTY)
|
9/22
|
0.12
|
2.0%
|
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.
|
(VCTR)
|
9/25
|
0.32
|
3.9%
|
Waste Management, Inc.
|
(WM)
|
9/22
|
0.7
|
1.7%
|
The Williams Companies, Inc.
|
(WMB)
|
9/25
|
0.4475
|
5.2%
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
