Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 17

PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) 9/29 10/16 0.33 0.35 6.06% 5.10% 13 Realty Income Corporation (O) 9/29 10/13 0.2555 0.256 0.20% 5.68% 30 Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) 9/26 10/12 1.27 1.3 2.36% 5.43% 16 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Sep 18 (Ex-Div 9/19)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) 9/26 0.27 18.25 5.92% 29 New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) 10/2 0.42 43.54 3.86% 28 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) 10/4 0.55 68.58 3.21% 9 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Sep 19 (Ex-Div 9/20)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 9/29 4.6 851.68 2.16% 13 Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 9/29 0.08 12.98 7.40% 11 Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 9/29 0.0462 15.26 3.63% 9 Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) 10/12 0.7 77.41 3.62% 13 Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) 10/2 0.38 30.29 5.02% 10 VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) 10/5 0.415 31.38 5.29% 6 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Sep 20 (Ex-Div 9/21)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI) 9/29 0.16 11.25 5.69% 8 Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) 10/16 1.09 98.82 4.41% 56 The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) 10/6 0.11 23.86 1.84% 9 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) 10/5 0.81 69.05 4.69% 20 IF Bancorp, Inc. (IROQ) 10/13 0.2 15.13 2.64% 7 Medtronic plc (MDT) 10/13 0.69 81.77 3.38% 46 Click to enlarge

Thursday Sep 21 (Ex-Div 9/22)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Eversource Energy (ES) 9/29 0.675 64.21 4.20% 25 Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) 10/11 0.23 28.7 3.21% 7 Portland General Electric Company (POR) 10/16 0.475 44.44 4.28% 18 W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) 10/4 0.11 64.12 0.69% 22 Click to enlarge

Friday Sep 22 (Ex-Div 9/25)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) 10/10 0.21 25 3.36% 5 Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) 9/27 0.96 CHF 71.53 1.49% 10 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) 9/22 0.34 2.7% Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (AUBN) 9/25 0.27 5.0% Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) 9/20 0.81 1.8% BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) 9/22 5 2.9% Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) 9/25 0.27 2.2% Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG) 9/25 0.2 2.6% CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) 9/22 0.15 2.5% Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) 9/22 1.48 1.3% Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) 9/20 3.41 1.8% Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) 9/20 0.6125 4.5% Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) 9/22 0.26 1.1% FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) 9/21 0.98 0.9% First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) 9/22 0.13 4.1% L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) 9/19 1.14 2.6% Linde plc (LIN) 9/19 1.275 1.3% Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) 9/22 3 2.8% Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) 9/19 0.365 CAD 5.6% The Mosaic Company (MOS) 9/21 0.2 2.1% Insperity, Inc. (NSP) 9/22 0.57 2.3% Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) 9/20 0.4 0.4% Open Text Corporation (OTEX) 9/22 0.25 2.6% Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) 9/19 0.273 3.3% QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) 9/21 0.8 2.8% RLI Corp. (RLI) 9/20 0.27 0.8% ResMed Inc. (RMD) 9/21 0.48 1.3% Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) 9/22 0.17 1.7% STERIS plc (STE) 9/22 0.52 0.9% Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) 9/19 0.81 3.7% Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) 9/19 0.68 2.8% TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) 9/22 0.3 3.6% Triton International Limited (TRTN) 9/22 0.7 3.4% United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) 9/20 0.1675 6.0% UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) 9/19 1.88 1.5% Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) 9/22 0.12 2.0% Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) 9/25 0.32 3.9% Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 9/22 0.7 1.7% The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) 9/25 0.4475 5.2% Click to enlarge

In Case You Missed It

Here are links to the last two weekly highlights:

Week of September 10

Week of September 3

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.