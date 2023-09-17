Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
S&P 500: Ready For The Break - Week Starting 18th September (Technical Analysis)

Andrew McElroy
Summary

  • The S&P 500 has been trading in a contracting range for 3 weeks, but this is expected to break in the coming sessions.
  • There is technical evidence the break will be lower, and it could be a large move.
  • A head and shoulders pattern is developing on the daily chart, with a neckline at the 4335 major support area. What to expect if this pattern triggers.

Another inside week traded in the S&P 500 (SPY) as the sideways range continued and contracted. This is frustrating action but can't continue indefinitely and we should see range expansion this week. The question is, which way will it break?

Chief Analyst at Matrixtrade.com. Author of the ebook 'Fractal Market Mastery.' Trend follower and market timer. All time frames, all instruments - wherever there's an edge.

