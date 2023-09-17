Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Manitowoc Company, Inc: Product Innovation Resulting In Compounding Growth

Sep. 17, 2023 9:17 AM ETThe Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW)
Francesco Infusino profile picture
Francesco Infusino
Summary

  • The Manitowoc Company specializes in custom-engineered lifting solutions, manufacturing various crane types for industries such as petrochemical, industrial, and infrastructure projects.
  • Manitowoc demonstrated outstanding performance in earnings, surpassing expectations in revenue and earnings per share.
  • Analysts rate Manitowoc as a "hold" with a potential 30.45% return, and the company's balance sheet shows solid financial strength and potential for future growth.
  • Assuming my DCF figures, Manitowoc is currently undervalued, resulting in a buy rating.
  • Constant product innovations will result in outperformance and improved cash flows, leading to compounding growth.

Building site at sunset

goncharovaia

Over the past year, Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) price has declined significantly due to past earnings misses resulting in reduced FCF. However, I believe that the firm is currently a buy due to high backlog, undervaluation, and innovations resulting in improved FCF and

This article was written by

I am a driven business student who is interested in finding value stocks with a fit future for the long term.      I am associated with a fellow contributor, Jishan Sidhu as we are part of the same investment club.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

