Energy Transfer: An Old Adversary Threatens A Material Future Change

Summary

  • Energy Transfer faces potential shutdown of the DAPL pipeline as the Army Corps of Engineers presents five alternatives, ranging from increased operation to removal.
  • The ongoing court case and uncertainty surrounding the pipeline's future overshadow Energy Transfer's other activities and contribute to its cheap valuation.
  • The quant system is unable to accurately forecast the impact of the potential liability.  Management likewise has a similar stance but believes the liability is insignificant.
  • The Quant system "Hold" rating appears to demonstrate some market trepidation about the future despite the relatively low price and high distribution yield.
  • Once the DAPL decisions have been made based on the report from the Army Corps of Engineers, the court fights are likely to resume again.
Oil Or Gas Transportation With Blue Gas Or Pipe Line Valves On Soil And Sunrise Background

onurdongel

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) has had a quiet time since the Army Corps was ordered to come up with a new study on the effects of the DAPL pipeline. That has led more than a few investors to think that

Comments (19)

Ptcamd77
Ptcamd77
Today, 10:53 AM
Premium
Comments (1.11K)
I think upside is limited after move up buy back below 12 unless economy falls hard.
w
whoosh21
Today, 10:43 AM
Comments (536)
long player is the persistent et short, he always talks it down
w
whoosh21
Today, 10:41 AM
Comments (536)
give the current global oil market with the saudis, and putin exercising control over the oil market, and setting an inflationary price. i doubt that biden will pander to the reservation indians. the oil spill issues are low probability, and low impact. a shutdown of dapl would not mean a big hit to the et bottom line, small price discount, maybe
R
Ringo338
Today, 10:29 AM
Premium
Comments (143)
As the price of oil and gas rises and shortages become a crisis, our current tree hugging, EV loving government continues to disrupt and reduce domestic supply instead of the opposite which would be the right thing. Selling at this time is what our enemies want. Management says minimal effects, yet you say sell. Makes me wonder who you are really representing.
R
Robo 707
Today, 10:26 AM
Premium
Comments (458)
ET is a partner NOT the owner.
alchemist11 profile picture
alchemist11
Today, 10:20 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.31K)
For the last couple of years writers on here laud this stock. How easily we forget the duplicity of the board in this fiasco. I wouldn't touch this company with a ten foot poll, Ahhhh and here we go again!!
Hampton108 profile picture
Hampton108
Today, 10:55 AM
Comments (5.99K)
@alchemist11 Is KW lurking or laughing in the background???…
pirate65 profile picture
pirate65
Today, 10:16 AM
Premium
Comments (129)
The dividend and appreciation have been great, but as the last comments indicate, with this legal overhang in place, I’ve decided to cash-in for all but a small position, and watch while my money earns 5% in money market.
cummiden1 profile picture
cummiden1
Today, 10:12 AM
Comments (210)
Yet another “chicken little” article from Long Player who would have had nearly all to avoid/divest this name even at $5 per unit. The risk of a distribution reduction or elimination due to a Dakota Access problem is so small that mentioning the possibility is laughable.
j
jerry6
Today, 10:08 AM
Comments (89)
my cost is 9.46 if it goes below 10.00 I sell , not holding this longtime in for 3 years max . Don't see any serious problems for the next 2 years
Joe_G profile picture
Joe_G
Today, 10:08 AM
Comments (3.25K)
For all the talk about the Biden administration being "green" and favoring renewables over fossil fuels, the reality is that the Democrats are more talk than action on this subject. They will likely tolerate the continued use of DAPL as part of their "all of the above" rhetoric, while saying it was part of some grand deal with the GOP to get more funding for tax credits for renewable energy projects.

ET will spend the next few years paying lawyer bills and dragging out this process, but in the end, I expect business as usual to prevail.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:58 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.28K)
This article was extremely instructive and insightful. Thanks for the heads up. I learned years ago to take negative prospects more seriously than positive ones. You articulate a material risk of which I was previously unaware. A few months ago, I bought some ET at $12.60 because it seemed exceedingly attractive at that price. I have already trimmed the position by 15% recently to take advantage of a quick pop in price, and now I will do more homework to decide whether to chuck the rest out the door. If I did so, I would still be heavily invested in pipeline MLPs through EPD (our single largest investment) and MPLX. We would also still be over-weighted the energy sector by more than 3x its weighting in the S&P 500 index, with additional holdings in CHK and PXD, for instance. You can't own everything. Nor should you try to do so, or else you might get "deworsification" instead of diversification.
T
The American
Today, 9:48 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (21)
It’s clearly a one sided article which especially not even tries to judge the risks ET really has. Not one word about the fact that ET is mostly just the operator for a conglomerate of big companies and even has not to bear most of the legal expenses. The financial outcome even with a very improbable closure would be not too significant for a giant like ET.
Jim Kimmelman profile picture
Jim Kimmelman
Today, 9:35 AM
Premium
Comments (2.06K)
Been a while. ET up 39% or about 50% with distributions since your last sell call.

DAPL is about 3-4% of EBITDA. Not the end of the world although its more likely going to continue operations.
j
joey_wong
Today, 10:00 AM
Premium
Comments (88)
@Jim Kimmelman yes, in research/statistics one needs to look at “effect size”, or what Deidre McCloskey call ooomph. I was hoping the author would have addressed the magnitude of DAPL on ETs bottom line, and what a worst case scenario means in terms of lost earnings. If your 3-4% value is correct, then this seems like a tolerable risk.
bk14857 profile picture
bk14857
Today, 9:34 AM
Investing Group
Comments (347)
Love the growing dividend
k
kentsay
Today, 9:32 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (6)
Interesting perception, which may put a lid on the stock just for the headline risk. Any ball part quantification of the range of impact this could have? You don't have anything in the article that gets even at the zip code of the impact. 0.1% of earnings? 10%? 80%?
r
rodney2000
Today, 9:31 AM
Comments (378)
He’s back!
A
AZ BOY
Today, 9:30 AM
Comments (1.24K)
With no settlement is sight and 4 plus more years of legal battles, this baby is fairly valued at 13.00 to 14.00. I really don’t care about stock price being a 20 year owner..
