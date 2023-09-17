Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Week In Review: Hasten Signs $325 Million Deal For China Rights To PCSK9 Cholesterol Therapy

Sep. 17, 2023 8:35 AM ETEXEL, JWCTF, SHPMF, SHPMY, SNY, SNYNF, SRNEQ, TSVT
Summary

  • Shanghai Hasten Biopharma has entered a $325 million agreement for greater China rights to a PCSK9 inhibitor from LIB Therapeutics.
  • Insilico Medicine has out-licensed global rights to a small molecule inhibitor to Exelixis for BRCA-mutated tumors.
  • Suzhou Cure Genetics has announced a $60 million deal to create AAV vectors for Frametact, a neurodegenerative disease startup.

Deep Learning And Neural Networks Background

imaginima

Deals and Financings

Shanghai Hasten Biopharma entered a $325 million agreement for greater China rights to a PCSK9 inhibitor aimed at lowering cholesterol from US-based LIB Therapeutics. Lerodalcibep is a next-gen PCSK9 inhibitor that may overcome the limitations of current

China has become the #2 pharmaceutical market years ahead of projections and continues to be the fastest growing market in the world. China is $50 billion dollars a year into life science and healthcare development through over 160 government funding programs. VC investment, M&A transactions and cross-border partnering deals in China were all up significantly in 2012. ChinaBio® Today focuses exclusively on the rapidly evolving life science industry in China, including biotech, pharma, medical device, diagnostics, services and tools. From our offices in Shanghai and San Diego, our industry analysts provide daily news, commentary and analysis on public and private China life science companies, as well as events and global issues affecting the China market. Visit: ChinaBio Today (http://www.chinabiotoday.com) ChinaBio LLC (http://www.chinabiollc.com)

