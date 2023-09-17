Mammoth Energy: $10.75 Million From PREPA Helps Offset Well Completions Slowdown
Summary
- Mammoth is experiencing a slowdown in well-completion services activity due to weak natural gas prices.
- Its active pressure pumping fleets went down from an average of 3.6 in Q1 2023 to 1.6 in Q2 2023.
- Well-completion services demand is expected to rebound late in 2023.
- Mammoth also received $10.75 million from PREPA, helping to mitigate the impact of weak well completion services demand.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Distressed Value Investing. Learn More »
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) reported Q2 2023 results that were weaker than I expected. It had indicated that its pressure pumping fleet utilization was declining due to weak natural gas prices, but the roughly 56% decline in average active fleets in Q2 2023 (compared to Q1 2023) was surprisingly large.
Mammoth has reduced its 2023 capex budget (which was initially at $64 million) further from $24 million to $18 million to help deal with this period of low utilization. Mammoth also received a $10.75 million repayment from the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), so that helps its finances out a bit too.
I am keeping Mammoth's estimated value at $4.50 to $5.00 per share, with the minor PREPA repayment helping to offset Mammoth's weaker than expected near-term results.
Q2 2023 Results
Mammoth's adjusted EBITDA went down considerably in Q2 2023 compared to Q1 2023. It reported $16.4 million in adjusted EBITDA in Q2, 2023, which included $11.3 million in interest on PREPA's accounts receivables. Excluding that interest, Mammoth generated $5.1 million in adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2023, down from $19.5 million in adjusted EBITDA (excluding PREPA interest) in Q1 2023.
This decrease was primarily driven by a sharp drop in the adjusted EBITDA generated by its well completion services division. This went down to $2.1 million in Q2 2023 compared to $12.6 million in Q1 2023. While Mammoth had indicated that delayed completions were reducing its pressure pumping fleet utilization, the sheer magnitude of the decline in utilization was surprising.
Mammoth had an average of 3.6 fleets active in Q1 2023 and mentioned having three operating fleets in its Q1 2023 earnings report. For Q2 2023 it only had an average of 1.6 fleets active and had only one operating fleet at the beginning of August. Mammoth noted that its fleets are concentrated in the Northeast, and weak natural gas prices resulted in a significant slowdown in completion activities in the Utica and Marcellus Shale areas.
Mammoth expects completion activities to remain subdued during at least Q3 2023, but expects activity levels to improve after that, with natural gas prices anticipated to recover heading into the winter. The current NYMEX gas strip for November 2023 is approximately $3 and the December 2023 futures are around $3.45.
Mammoth's other divisions didn't see as much of a decline in results, but were still weaker than in Q1, 2023. Its natural sand proppant services division generated $3.6 million in adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2023, compared to $4.2 million in adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2023.
Mammoth's infrastructure services division reported negative $1.2 million in adjusted EBITDA (excluding the PREPA interest) in Q2 2023, while the comparable number for Q1 2023 was positive $1.7 million.
PREPA Repayment
Mammoth's subsidiary Cobra received $10.75 million from the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA). While this is only 5% of the total amount it is owed (excluding interest) or 3% of what it is owed including interest, this is still a modest positive for Mammoth. I had previously allocated zero value for PREPA recoveries in my base-case valuation scenario for Mammoth.
Credit Facility
Mammoth's current revolving credit facility matures on October 19, 2023, and it reported having $59 million in borrowings under that credit facility at the end of Q2 2023.
Mammoth noted in early August that it "entered into two non-binding agreements with lenders to repay and refinance its existing revolving credit facility". These transactions are expected to close before October 19, although there is always some risk that the transactions can't be consummated.
Getting the credit facility maturity sorted out will be a positive for Mammoth, although there is also currently uncertainty around the terms of the refinancing.
Estimated Valuation
I am keeping Mammoth's estimated value at $4.50 to $5.00 per share for now. This valuation assumes that Mammoth's well completion services division recovers late in 2023 and that it has an average of three pressure pumping fleets active after that point, generating $3 million to $4 million in quarterly EBITDA per active fleet.
This valuation also incorporates about $10 million in value for future PREPA repayments. I've kept expectations around future repayments low to be more conservative. The recent $10.75 million PREPA repayment and this $10 million in future PREPA repayment value offsets Mammoth's weaker than expected well completion services performance in Q2 2023 and (as projected) Q3 2023.
Conclusion
Mammoth's Q2 2023 results were disappointing as its well completion services division saw a significant slowdown in activity. It had an average of 1.6 pressure pumping fleets active during the quarter, compared to an average of 3.6 pressure pumping fleets active in Q1 2023.
This slowdown is expected to extend through Q3 2023 as well, but Mammoth expects that business to improve later in 2023. On the positive side, Mammoth received a $10.75 million payment from PREPA, and it also expects to get its credit facility refinanced soon.
I am maintaining Mammoth's estimated value at $4.50 to $5.00 per share, with the disappointing Q2 2023 results and likely weak Q3 2023 results being offset by the PREPA repayment. This repayment was a bonus since I hadn't allocated value for potential repayments before.
Free Trial Offer
We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.
This article was written by
Elephant Analytics has also achieved a top 50 score on the Bloomberg Aptitude Test measuring financial aptitude (out of nearly 200,000 test takers). He has also achieved a score (153) in the 99.98th percentile on the WAIS-III IQ test and has led multiple teams that have won awards during business and strategy competitions involving numerical analysis. In one such competition, he captained his team to become North American champions, finishing ahead of top Ivy League MBA teams, and represented North America in the Paris finals.
Elephant Analytics co-founded a company that was selected as one of 20 companies to participate in an start-up incubator program that spawned several companies with $100+ million valuations (Lyft, Life360, Wildfire). He also co-founded a mobile gaming company and designed the in-game economic models for two mobile apps (Absolute Bingo and Bingo Abradoodle) with over 30 million in combined installs.
Legal Disclaimer: Elephant Analytics' reports, premium research service and other writings are personal opinions only and should not be considered as investment advice. Only registered investment advisors can provide personalized investment advice. While Elephant Analytics attempts to provide reports that include accurate facts, investors should do their own diligence and fact checking prior to making their own decisions.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)