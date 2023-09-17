Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

IonQ: 50 Top Growth Stocks Ranked, These 3 Worth Considering

Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • In this report, we review the current macroeconomic environment, share data on over 50 top growth stocks, and then review three names from the list that are particularly interesting.
  • We have a special focus on quantum-computing company IonQ, including its business, market opportunity, financials, valuation, risks and our strong opinion on investing.
  • We conclude with a critical takeaway about investing in these select top growth stocks in the current market environment.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Big Dividends PLUS get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Ytterbium symbol in square shape with metallic edge in front of a mechanical arm that will hold a chemical container. 3D render. Element number 70 of the Periodic Table of the Elements

Ytterbium: IONQ specializes in utilizing trapped ion qubits formed from ytterbium, a rare-earth metal isotope.

alejomiranda/iStock via Getty Images

Capital markets have been on a wild ride over the last few years. And that includes 2023 with interest rates and

Growth stocks not your cup of tea? Try our big-yield opportunities instead. View the 28 positions in our High Income NOW portfolio (the current yield is 9.8%). Available through Big Dividends PLUS.

This article was written by

Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
18.54K Followers

Former multi-billion dollar fund manager, turned small business owner. I left to found Blue Harbinger Research in 2015 and founded/registered a private investment management company in 2021. I am a University of Chicago Booth MBA with 20+ years of industry experience, previously working as a pension fund manager, a mutual fund manager and a securities analyst for an aggressive growth hedge fund.

- - - - - - - 

Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

j
jbwa
Yesterday, 9:03 PM
Investing Group
Comments (181)
The stimulus was at a high level pre-pandemic. I think it started in 2017.
Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
Yesterday, 9:06 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (2.58K)
@jbwa
totally agree. It started shortly after the great financial crisis in 08-09. They were just starting to raise rates again and then of course the pandemic hit.
S
Smithn Wesson
Yesterday, 7:16 PM
Comments (1.31K)
It's hard to get a high rate of growth from the mega caps.

They are already so large.

I think you have to go to the small caps if you want a higher rate of growth.

Obviously there's a lot more risk.

I really like IONQ.

I would like to see more articles from SA regarding high growth small caps.
Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
Yesterday, 8:58 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (2.58K)
@Smithn Wesson
Thanks.
I work hard on these reports.
Best,
BH
N
Natturner1966
Yesterday, 7:08 PM
Premium
Comments (3.52K)
We need more articles like this from SA. Long $IONQ, $PLTR and $CFLT.
Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
Yesterday, 8:56 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (2.58K)
@Natturner1966
Glad you liked my article.
$PLTR made my Sept
Top 10 Growth Stocks report:
www.blueharbinger.com/...

$IONQ and $CFLT were honorable mentions.
Best,
BH
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.