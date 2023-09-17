Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Booking's Tailwinds Remain Impressive With Great Upside Potential

Sep. 17, 2023 10:00 AM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)ABNB, EXPE
Summary

  • BKNG's rally is not over yet, with the global hotel, alternative accommodation, and airline booking trends already nearing pre-covid levels.
  • This has led to the management's raised FQ3'23 guidance, with the consensus estimating impressive top/ bottom line CAGRs through FY2025.
  • With Mr. Market rewarding the stock a premium NTM P/E of 21.09x, we may see BKNG reach new heights at $4.24K, implying an +32.8% upside potential from current levels.
  • While there may be near-term headwinds in the US, attributed to the restart of the federal student loan repayment, we are not overly concerned for now.
  • The international segment's accelerating growth at +28% QoQ/ +40.8% YoY and the Netherlands at +51.8% QoQ/ +29.9% YoY are more than enough to balance the short-term headwinds in the US.

The BKNG Investment Thesis Remains Stellar Here, Despite The Recent Rally

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) is one of our long-term holdings that continues to deliver excellent results, despite the short-term headwinds during the pandemic.

While the travel industry remains

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BKNG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

