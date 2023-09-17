Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Deflation, Stag Or Crack-Up Inflation?

Sep. 17, 2023 10:46 AM ETDBC, DIA, GLD, QQQ, RINF, SLV, SPY, TLT, USO
Gary Tanashian profile picture
Gary Tanashian
62.94K Followers

Summary

  • The Goldilocks recovery in financial markets led by the Tech sector may not endure, and the focus should be on what comes next.
  • The options for the future include deflation, stagflation, or a crack-up boom, with deflation and stagflation having near equal odds.
  • A profound change has occurred in the macro environment, and the system may end or radically change as a result of the resolution of inflationary pressures.

Inflation Deflation Road Sign

anilakkus

Goldilocks is transitional; it's what's next that will represent the next major macro theme

Ever since the 30-year Treasury bond yield (one 'top-down' macro tool NFTRH uses to gauge the environment so that we may invest in, speculate upon or avoid certain situations, accordingly) broke

This article was written by

Gary Tanashian profile picture
Gary Tanashian
62.94K Followers
Gary Tanashian is proprietor of NFTRH.com. Actionable, hype-free technical, macro economic and sentiment analysis is provided in the premium market report 'Notes From the Rabbit Hole' (http://nftrh.com/nftrh-premium/). Complimentary analysis and commentary is available at the public website (https://nftrh.com).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.