Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Price Of The Procter & Gamble Company Is Simply Too High

Sep. 17, 2023 11:04 AM ETThe Procter & Gamble Company (PG)1 Comment
Khen Elazar profile picture
Khen Elazar
8.99K Followers

Summary

  • Procter & Gamble is seen as a haven during economic hardships and recessions due to its position as a leader in the consumer staples sector.
  • The company has shown consistent revenue and EPS growth, and has a strong track record of increasing dividends for over 67 years.
  • While Procter & Gamble offers promising growth opportunities and a commitment to shareholders, its current valuation is high and leaves no margin of safety in uncertain business conditions.

Procter & Gamble Union Distribution Center. Procter and Gamble makes popular consumer brands such as Tide, Pampers and Gillette.

jetcityimage

Introduction

As a dividend growth investor for almost a decade, I always seek new investment opportunities in income-producing assets. I often add to my existing positions when I find them to be attractively valued, and I also use market volatility to

This article was written by

Khen Elazar profile picture
Khen Elazar
8.99K Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

c
cunhajose
Today, 11:27 AM
Comments (445)
Would love to add to my existing positon but not over $130 a share.
JC
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.