groveb/E+ via Getty Images

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) is currently presenting a rare bargain for value investors, with a strong balance sheet, consistent earnings growth, and an impressive history of return on invested capital. Often times value investors can find bargain prices that present profitable opportunities with mediocre companies, but every now and then the chance to snag a well-run and growing business at a discount comes along.

While the next two quarters could be rough for Malibu Boats, that's not exactly a given, and the market seems to be pricing it as a near certainty.

Value Fundamentals

A look at Malibu Boats' balance sheet shows a business that is managing to invest in acquisitions without taking on a significant debt load. As of the Q4 2023 earnings report (through June 30, 2023), MBUU has a book value of $29.90 with a tangible book value of $14.27. With a current ratio of 2.10, the company has plenty of short-term liquidity.

While MBUU reported no debt through the fourth quarter of FY2023, they will be drawing on a revolving line of credit for $75 million to handle a lawsuit settlement. This amounts to less than $4 per share and they should be able to pay it down quickly from cash flow. This ability gives Malibu Boats a competitive advantage in the current high interest rate environment.

Malibu Boats is trading at a trailing price/earnings multiple of approximately 5.2 as of the time of this article, based on their non-GAAP earnings. There's a large discrepancy between the GAAP and non-GAAP numbers in 2023 because of the lawsuit settlement. Given that it's a one-time expense and does not reflect on their ongoing operation, I believe the non-GAAP numbers are more indicative of the company's performance and will be using the adjusted $9.19 per share on a trailing 12 months basis.

Compelling Growth

After adjusting for the lawsuit settlement, MBUU has seen growth in earnings per share in seven of the last nine years, with the two setbacks being relatively minor. MBUU pulled back about 14% in EPS in 2018, and less than 7% in 2020, which was of course an unusual year. In 2023, the lawsuit settlement reduced earnings by more than $4 per share.

MBUU has seen strong earnings growth, and a $100M lawsuit settlement is the primary reason 2023's earnings were low. (YCharts)

Malibu has also roughly tripled its earnings every four years, from $0.93 in 2015 to $3.15 in 2019 (3.39x) to the current adjusted non-GAAP trailing number of $9.19 (2.91x).

MBUU also has a history of strong returns on invested capital, owing in part to accretive acquisitions. The company is currently looking to buy a pontoon boat manufacturer or expand into that market organically, which could drive strong returns in the future.

It's also worth noting that while many companies saw a boost in ROIC over the last year or two due to inflation hitting their final prices on products made from supplies sourced before the inflation ramped up, that doesn't seem to be the case for MBUU. Its track record is strong going back for several years. Again remember, the current numbers are negatively impacted by the lawsuit settlement.

Malibu Boats has seen strong return on invested capital over the last decade, and continues to seek out opportunities to make acquisitions. (YCharts)

On the third quarter earnings call this year, CEO Jack Springer said, "I've stated for a number of quarters, we are going to be in pontoon. So if there's not an acquisition to be made, then we will greenfield pontoons. But both of those will be coming over the next, call it, a couple of quarters.”

That timeline has slowed down a bit, perhaps in part due to the legal settlement, but on the fourth quarter call Springer said they'll look to make an acquisition within the next 15 to 18 months. If none is found, they'll expand themselves.

Over the last several years, Malibu has added brands like Cobalt, Pursuit, and Maverick. Springer has talked about increasing profit margins for those new brands over a period of a few years, and the company seems to have a lot of confidence in being able to repeat that process.

Why is Malibu Boats Available So Cheap?

The question really needs to be asked when an investment looks too good to be true, and a company that's consistently grown earnings, posted impressive ROIC numbers, and trades at such a low multiple definitely raises eyebrows.

I believe there are two main reasons the market is overlooking MBUU. The first is the $100 million lawsuit settlement, which stemmed from the tragic 2014 death of a 7-year-old boy, who was swept off a boat and fatally struck by the propeller. The jury assigned the driver of the boat 75% of the blame in the accident.

According to NBC Washington in the article linked above, the jury found that the company failed to adequately warn customers of the potential risk. This does not appear to me to present an ongoing risk in the future, given that it has more to do with warning customers about unsafe use than any significant design flaws, and the expense is already accounted for on the balance sheet as a liability.

However, it's possible that a lot of investors were waiting to see the final settlement of these legal matters before investing and may have removed MBUU from their screeners. From here on in, it appears the only remaining battle is between MBUU and its insurer, which has thus far paid out $21 million according to Malibu Boats' most recent annual report. MBUU is seeking repayment in full for the settlement, according to their 10-K.

We contend that the insurance carriers are responsible for the entirety of the $100.0 million settlement amount and related expenses, and therefore the insurers’ payments to date are well below what they should have tendered to Boats LLC. Accordingly, on July 3, 2023, Boats LLC filed a complaint against Federal Insurance Company and Starr Indemnity & Liability Company alleging that the insurers unreasonably failed to comply with their obligations by refusing, negligently and in bad faith, to settle covered claims within their available policy limits prior to trial. We intend to vigorously pursue our claims against our insurers to recover the full $100.0 million settlement amount and expenses (less any monies already tendered without reservation by the carriers). However, we cannot predict the outcome of such litigation.

So it's possible Malibu Boats is reimbursed for some or all of the settlement through its insurance policy. While I'm not counting on that in the investment thesis, it's still a potential future catalyst for upside.

It's also possible that investors are failing to back out the settlement from MBUU's recent metrics, and making pessimistic forward projections based on a unique one-time expense.

The other reason Malibu Boats seems to be available so cheap is market sentiment towards the consumer discretionary sector. While that certainly appears valid at the moment, and does present a headwind for MBUU, I believe that is already priced in.

The company has pointed out on recent earnings calls that sales growth could slightly decrease after the post-pandemic boom, and they softened forward guidance on the most recent earnings call.

That said, I do think it's possible that MBUU defies those expectations in a positive way.

Malibu Boats Increasingly Draws Profits From Affluent Customers

Given many of the systemic trends in the United States, with a shrinking middle class and more and more wealth accumulating towards the top end of the spectrum, I am always keeping an eye out for businesses that stand to benefit from that dynamic.

Customers who buy boats are definitely going to skew towards the upper class, with readily available discretionary income. That means Malibu Boats should be in that category, and I also believe it could make them more resilient in the face of current headwinds.

With talk of tightening consumer credit and dwindling savings, consumer discretionary spending is expected to decrease. However, those factors should apply more to the working class and less to those who are spending at least high five figure amounts on new boats (some retail prices even reach seven figures).

While there are certainly no guarantees, and I would never make the entire basis of an investment a macroeconomic prediction, I do believe that it’s possible that consumer discretionary stocks that primarily sell to the upper class will avoid feeling as big of an impact on their bottom line as the rest of the sector may suffer.

MBUU has also seen faster growth in some of its more premium brands. In their 2023 annual report, the company breaks down the retail price range of its seven different brands. Cobalt ranges from $75,000 to $625,000, while four brands top out at $300,000 or less. Only one brand, Pursuit, ranges higher (from $130,000 to $1.4 million).

"Cobalt is one of the strongest brands that we have with all new product," Springer said during the fourth quarter earnings call. "So as we come out of this, we think Cobalt is going to grow very, very quickly and have the capability or need the capability of producing a lot more units."

Other Potential Catalysts for Outperformance

There are a few other possible catalysts that could drive the price higher than expected in the short term. The company has mentioned that there could be a bump in demand in the coming quarters as boats destroyed last year in Hurricane Ian are finally replaced. Some of these should be replaced by insurance payouts, which means those customers aren't facing pressure from the impact of economic headwinds.

MBUU also pointed towards a drought in Texas as slowing some sales there this year, but there's been no discussion or analysis of the possibility for pent-up demand if the drought ends before next season.

The headwinds also largely stem from growing interest rates, but it's possible the Fed will cut rates before Malibu's biggest quarters (Q3 and Q4, or the first half of the 2024 calendar year). The CME FedWatch Tool's target rate probabilities currently show a 72.6% chance of the Fed rate being lower by June 12, 2024 than the current 525 to 550 bps rate.

Valuation

There are a number of ways to try to assign a fair value to a stock, but my approach tends to be on the conservative side. Utilizing a value screen with 10 categories to identify potential investments, any stock that meets seven of 10 is usually underpriced by at least 50% when you drill down on the numbers.

The final category to get MBUU over the seven of 10 mark is the current P/E ratio relative to the highest one-year average P/E ratio over the last five years. When that number is below 40%, it usually indicates a stock with significant upside. MBUU meets that condition at $47.87, which would leave me targeting $71.80 as a conservative fair value.

After each earnings report, revisiting those numbers and the continued performance of the business, then adjusting accordingly helps to determine whether an equity remains a strong investment or whether management or economic headwinds have altered projections.

Data by YCharts

Malibu Boats has also traded at a P/E ratio above 12 for most of the past five years (and sometimes much higher), as shown on the graph above. Even using conservative forward earnings estimates of about $6 per share, we get a fair value of $72 at that multiple.

I remain more optimistic about the earnings potential, but this allows for confidence that there is significant upside even in conservative scenarios. For the high end of the valuation range, we can use the current trailing adjusted earnings of $9.19 per share. At a multiple of 12, we get $110.28.

Risks

The primary risks facing Malibu Boats right now are macroeconomic headwinds, discussed above in the section about its cheap price at the moment. It's certainly possible that MBUU doesn't side step those headwinds by primarily serving affluent customers, and it's possible those headwinds last farther than expected. Of course, prolonged macroeconomic headwinds would probably hurt the broader markets significantly as well.

This is the particular risk factor that would probably be most likely to turn me bearish on this company, but that would always be a product of considering the headwinds and risks as well as the price of the stock.

There are also weather and climate-related risks for the company, such as the drought in Texas that hurt sales last season. Generally, one would expect a rebound effect in the years to follow. However, if key regions experienced extended droughts such as those in the Southwest, it could have a prolonged negative impact.

While the litigation mentioned above doesn't appear to be a risk factor going forward, a boating company will always have the risk of facing significant lawsuits as a result of accidents that may or may not have anything to do with the design of their boats. Since MBUU trades at a market cap of under $1 billion, these lawsuits can have a significant impact on the company's balance sheet - especially if the insurance company only provides partial coverage.

Conclusion

It seems that far more factors point towards Malibu Boats being undervalued at the moment. While there are headwinds, it's also worth noting that MBUU is currently trading at $48.10, lower than its pre-pandemic peak of $49.68 on February 21, 2020. Back then it had trailing earnings of $3.50 and a book value just over $11. Those numbers are nearly three times higher now, but the stock is cheaper.

The company is also generating higher margins. Again, note that the current numbers are impacted by the one-off lawsuit settlement.

Malibu Boats margins have improved since early 2020, but the stock is trading cheaper. (YCharts)

So that's higher earnings, a stronger balance sheet, and improved operating margins at a lower per-share price.

Even with weaker guidance, forward earnings estimates are north of $6 per share. With earnings per share of $6, the stock would be priced at more than $85 per share at that February 2020 P/E ratio or $135 based on the price/book ratio at that time. MBUU doesn't need to come close to those numbers in 2024 to enjoy returns that would easily outpace average historical market-wide returns.

This seems like a unique opportunity to me, and it's enough to make me a buyer of MBUU at current prices (it trades below $50 at the time of this writing). I expect entry points below $60 to yield strong returns.

Based on the valuation range above and without any positive catalysts or earnings reports, I'd begin re-evaluating Malibu Boats around $70 to $75, and comparing it to other available value investments in terms of remaining upside. Above $110, I'd likely need to see significant improvements or catalysts to remain in the position.