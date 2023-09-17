Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Verizon: Harmful Dividend Hike

Sep. 17, 2023 8:00 PM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)11 Comments
Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Verizon Communications announces another annual dividend hike despite large debt load and low stock performance.
  • The company's blind dividend hikes are not sustainable due to declining earnings and high debt levels.
  • Verizon's focus on dividend payouts hinders its ability to invest in growth opportunities unlike tech giants that generate superior returns from investing more in capex.
  • VZ stock is likely to trade lower offsetting any of the benefits of a nearly 8% dividend yield.
The Verizon campus in Irving, Texas, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Despite a large debt load and a dividend that already approaches 8%, Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) announced another annual dividend hike recently. The stock already trades at decade lows, in part due to hefty payouts

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
43.89K Followers
Stone Fox Capital Advisors, LLC is a registered investment advisor founded in 2010. 
Mark Holder graduated from the University of Tulsa with a double major in accounting & finance. Mark has his Series 65 and is also a CPA.

Stone Fox Capital launched the Out Fox The Street MarketPlace service in August 2020.

Invest with Stone Fox Capital's model Net Payout Yields portfolio on Interactive Advisors as he makes real time trades. The site allows followers to duplicate the model portfolio in their own brokerage accounts. You can find the portfolio and more details here:

Net Payout Yields model


Follow Mark on twitter: @stonefoxcapital

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Verizon has limited upside potential with the company constantly hiking dividend payouts to harmful levels restricting the ability of the wireless giant to invest in the business.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (11)

r
rockjcp
Yesterday, 9:14 PM
Comments (7.73K)
Beware of shorts! VZ is reducing debt and CAPEX a very good combination!
d
doc47
Yesterday, 9:08 PM
Comments (3.98K)
Holding with covered calls that have got me 12%+ in a commission free IRA over each of the last 3 years. Another 2 years and I'll be back to even!
Oil Can profile picture
Oil Can
Yesterday, 8:46 PM
Comments (4.71K)
"The key investor takeaway is that Verizon needs to cut the dividend and begin investing in growth opportunities to turn around the prospects of the business."

I'm curious, why do you think this is helpful?

I mean, your goal is to provide investment advice to interested readers - and CLEARLY this is not investment advice - moreover, this is advice to Verizon about how to run their company - and most of all, its 'advice' that will NEVER happen. Management has successfully run this company for many, many years and they're really not interested in your advice.

So again I ask, why do you think this is helpful?

If you don't want to invest in $VZ that's fine - but thinking you're performing a service by providing 'advice' to a company, maybe you should just stick with articles that provide INVESTMENT advice - to interested readers.
LifelongMetsfan1 profile picture
LifelongMetsfan1
Yesterday, 9:01 PM
Premium
Comments (277)
@Oil Can almost as if Stone Fox Capital is trying to convince retail investors to not invest in VZ isn’t it?
toomuchgas profile picture
toomuchgas
Yesterday, 8:45 PM
Comments (2.16K)
Dividend increase was not enough to matter one way or another.
s
s12345
Yesterday, 8:47 PM
Comments (87)
@toomuchgas don’t they have like 50% dividend coverage?
k
kavenbc
Yesterday, 8:38 PM
Comments (24)
Not every stock is tech giant and not every industry could have “unlimited “ growth opportunity. Wireless and band are the fundamental infrastructure like utilities which focuses to generate stable incomes through dividend. When people admire the tech giant, read Yahoo, AOL, Nokia, Nortel….
G
Gmarks3
Yesterday, 8:25 PM
Premium
Comments (59)
I completely disagree. They are reducing CapEx spending significantly. They are also now poised to see the benefits from their 5G build out.
s
ski2nite
Yesterday, 8:13 PM
Comments (256)
I agree 100% with as author. Verizon focus on short term will lead to long term insolvency
s
s12345
Yesterday, 8:49 PM
Comments (87)
@ski2nite how?
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Yesterday, 8:06 PM
Premium
Comments (11.06K)
Using T dividend cut as an example isn't comparable since the cut was in direct result of spinning off WB/HBO...reducing debt wasn't the driver
