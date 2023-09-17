Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hercules Capital: Venture Capital Financier Offering High Yield And Robust Balance Sheet

Sep. 17, 2023 11:35 AM ETHercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC)7 Comments
Mihail Stoyanov
Summary

  • Hercules Capital is an internally managed business development company focused on pre-IPO and M&A in diverse industries. It offers debt financing with an accent on first-lien debts.
  • HTGC has a portfolio with 120 technology and life sciences firms comprising the $2.9 billion carrying value of HTGC's debt portfolio. Additionally, it has warrants in 108 businesses for boosting returns.
  • HTGC stock is fairly valued based on the dividend discount model. Besides that, it trades at a price to NAV at 1.35.
  • Despite that, I give a buy rating because of the company's growth prospects, quality portfolio, and generous dividends.

Thesis

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) is an exciting income investment offering a 10% yield, a robust balance sheet, and strong growth prospects. The company is uniquely positioned in the venture capital industry. It has two advantages: it is internally managed and debt-focused. The former is a

Mihail Stoyanov
My name is MIhail Stoyanov. I was a marine engineer in my past life, but now I am a full-time investor and writer. I manage my subscription business Investo.bg dedicated to investors who seek off-the-path ideas. Being an engineer helped me to develop thinking in processes and analyzing complex systems. On the other hand, I have a deep passion for history, geopolitics, and macroeconomics. My investing style expresses the intersection between engineering and humanitarian thinking. I follow three core principles in my investing process. Those tenets dictate my investing process: 1. 50/30/20 rule by Scott Bessent. Any price changes are caused by: macroeconomic shifts (50 %), region and industry changes (30 %), and company specifics (20 %). That is why I use a top-down approach to analyzing investment ideas. I start from the big picture, then pass through regions or industries and eventually zoom in on individual companies. 2. Reflexivity by George Soros: most of the time, the markets are inefficient. Price, fundamentals, and perception reflect on each other thus creating a vicious cycle. When I research an idea, I run it through technical, fundamental, and narrative analysis. Each step corresponds to one of the core market variables (price, fundamentals, perception). 3. Triangle of fire: three are the mandatory ingredients to start combustion. They are oxygen, fuel, and heat. I need three elements to consider one idea as a potential investment: strong macro tailwinds for the region or/and industry, great business, and catalytic events. All three are equally important and resemble the Triangle`s ingredients. In practice, it's a mixture between global macro and event-driven. I use equity and options as instruments to test my hypothesis. Occasionally I use distressed debt, too, in case of event-driven plays. Although my passion is the banking and precious metals industries, I am not focused solely on them. I seek opportunities across the globe and in any industry. You are in the right place if you are searching for asymmetric investment ideas.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

O
Optician52
Today, 11:49 AM
Debating whether or not to take a position at this price. I'm 71 and looking for fair prices. I might wait for a dip. Opinions please !
S
Sirronemery
Today, 12:08 PM
@Optician52 Same age, same opinion. Currently 2% of my portfolio.
Uraniumbuzz profile picture
Uraniumbuzz
Today, 12:17 PM
Premium
@Optician52 I've been nibbling in the low $16's recently as they present but most of my position is from $12's and $13's. I like the trend here and see support in low $16's.
O
Optician52
Today, 12:22 PM
@Sirronemery lol ty !
S
Seeburto
Today, 11:44 AM
Premium
I started taking a position in April, but it moved up and kept moving up. Never got beyond that initial small position. At this point, doubt I want to go to a full position, but happy to hold for the yield. I gave to expect a regression at some point, before I grow more.
