Omnicom Group: Changing Landscape With Greater Risks

Welbeck Ash Research
Summary

  • Omnicom Group Inc. is a global marketing and corporate communications company that offers a wide range of advertising and communication services.
  • OMC has struggled with revenue growth in the last decade, owing to poor commercial development and the threats from tech businesses who are taking market share.
  • OMC has managed to maintain its strong margins and cash flows, allocating aggressively to shareholder distributions. This is maintainable but investor interest in the stock is lacking.
  • OMC performs modestly relative to peers but its lack of growth makes it unattractive today.
Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • OMC is a well-regarded advertising business, with a range of highly regarded global agencies and a roster of multinational clients. The company has a strong track record for quality output and a diversified revenue profile.

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

cyrano13
Today, 1:49 PM
Nice write up.
Question: are there any small digital advertising companies worthy of an acquisition? Seems like the biggies dominate here.
So weak hold for div or sell for no growth.
Welbeck Ash Research
Today, 2:53 PM
@cyrano13 There will always be acquisition to make, just not at the scale to drive revenue materially (which is what investors should care about). This industry is similar to finance where senior talented individuals will regularly start their own studios and quickly develop a respectable clientele through their network.
