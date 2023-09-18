Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Make American REITs Great Again

Sep. 18, 2023 7:00 AM ETAMT, ARE, DLR, O, VICI5 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • REITs have underperformed in 2023, but their dividends remain consistent, and some are even raising their dividends.
  • Quality REITs with a combination of quality and value could be a good investment opportunity.
  • I believe that the Federal Reserve will start lowering interest rates soon, which could lead to a rise in REIT prices.
American Flag Isolated with clipping path

babyblueut

If you find this article’s title to be controversial, let me come right out and explain why I chose it.

Some people might accuse me of writing clickbait headlines. And, in this case, they’d be correct.

Hey, it made

Comments (5)

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Article Update Today, 7:32 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (74.18K)
Thanks for reading.

If you enjoyed my article, please consider liking the article, subscribing, and enabling real-time alerts so you can be notified when we publish future research.

Have a great day!
B
Bankable
Today, 7:39 AM
Comments (570)
Hi Brad,
Thanks for the write up. I have been reading your commentary for a couple of years now and feel that you are one of the more sensible writers on SA.
However, I cannot help but feel there is more downside on REITS and potentially the broader stock market.
On REITS specifically, the downtrend has been consistent for the better part of 2 years and has been quite strong in the last 4 - 6 months. Consider Agree realty….very well run company but down nearly 20% in just 6 months. It is hard to arrest a strong downtrend like that and so feel that it will keep falling a bit more yet.
Also, the broader market is still quite overvalued and there is a significant amount of government, business and consumer debt. This debt will curtail spending and business investment to service the interest. Jobs will be lost, earnings will be revised down and stock prices will likely come off.
The businesses you put forward in your commentary are great businesses. No doubt. But extra caution is warranted, buy only small parcels and hold plenty of cash cause as it is earning a good risk free return at the moment.
o
only-temporary
Today, 7:37 AM
Premium
Comments (1.03K)
There is a risk to AMT that Starlink could steal business. I know some argue that will never happen because Satellites will never provide the same quality that a tower will. I heard the same argument about EV cars. That it'll never happen. It's pretty amazing how one guy is disrupting so many industries.
PastorPeterP profile picture
PastorPeterP
Today, 7:34 AM
Premium
Comments (347)
isn’t the single greatest risk to these REITs the possibility that rates stay higher for longer? whats your thoughts on this risky scenario for REITs, where rates stay say over 4.5% for the rest of this decade and REITs eventually have to roll their existing debt, almost doubling their weighted average interest costs? Will certain REITs thrive, or will they all continue to languish?
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:42 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (74.18K)
@PastorPeterP Yes, rates for longer is a risk for REITs, but remember, ALL companies are exposed to the same risks.

In the net lease REIT sector, I consider this an advantage because as corporate debt matures, real estate becomes a more attractive lever to pull. Companies like can utilize sale-leasebacks with larger REITs (like O and VICI) to replace debt with capital than can be reinvested at ROIC's greater than 7%. Thus, demand should accelerate with many REITs capitalizing on sale-leasebacks....

Also, the lag effect common to economics is also common to real estate. In other words, the market (reflected in cap rates) is reacting more slowly than interest rates. Here's a good primer on cap rates: www.jpmorgan.com/...

As always, thank you for reading and commenting.

PS: Check out my latest blog here: seekingalpha.com/...

All the best
