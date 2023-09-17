Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tencent Stock: Unveiling Short-Term Catalysts And Long-Term Promise

Sep. 17, 2023 8:32 PM ETTencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY)
Chen Yang
Summary

  • Tencent, the leading global video game publisher, is strategically positioning its esports business ahead of the Hangzhou Asian Games, set to attract significant viewership between September 23 and October 8, 2023.
  • Asiad marks a pivotal moment for esports, with Tencent-owned titles such as Honor of Kings and Game for Peace featured among the seven games to be held as official events.
  • Tencent's optimistic long-term outlook is reinforced by its massive project, Penguin Island (to be completed in 2026). This initiative reflects the company's confidence in its growth and strong local government support.
  • Tencent's well-diversified revenue structure, evenly distributed across gaming, fintech, enterprise services, and advertising could give itself steady growth into the long-term future.
  • Tencent appears undervalued relative to comparable peers like Google and Meta, as indicated by its low P/E ratio (13) and PEG ratio (0.38), along with a higher free cash flow yield (6.6%).

Short-term catalyst ahead

Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY), the world's leading game publisher, is strategically positioning its esports division in anticipation of the Hangzhou Asian Games scheduled for September 23 to October 8, 2023.

This article was written by

Chen Yang
AICPA | MBA | Located in San Francisco Bay AreaIf a stock does not have 2x potential, I would not write about it

