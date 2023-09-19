Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AT&T: Remaining Bullish Has Been Painful, But A Potential Turnaround Story

Sep. 19, 2023 8:45 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)1 Comment
Steven Fiorillo
Steven Fiorillo
Summary

  • AT&T has underperformed the market over the past decade, but some investors remain bullish on the stock.
  • Recent upgrades and positive signs of stabilization in the wireless competitive environment have injected new life into AT&T.
  • Management has signaled plans to generate significant free cash flow, pay down debt, and improve financial metrics, which could lead to a potential turnaround for the company.

AT&T Stock Jumps On Strong Earnings Report

Brandon Bell

AT&T (NYSE:T) has been one of the most disappointing investments, creating a long-term track record of underperforming the market. While the large dividend yield has kept shareholders engaged, it's simply not enough to overshadow a lost decade of shareholder

This article was written by

I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Comments (1)

r Negoro
r Negoro
Today, 9:16 AM
Comments (4.18K)
It seems so ez, just delever and t will become better. Problem is management always go off tangent. They don't do the simple and profitable stuff.
