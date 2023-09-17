Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Verisk Analytics: Industry-Leading Data Analytics For Insurance And Claims, Stock Overvalued

Sep. 17, 2023 10:07 PM ETVerisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)
Lighting Rock Research
Lighting Rock Research
104 Followers

Summary

  • Verisk Analytics has divested its troubled Financial Services Business, focusing on its core insurance markets.
  • The company has also sold its Wood Mackenzie business, which faced challenges in the energy sector.
  • Verisk's dedicated focus on the insurance industry and strong financial performance make it a high-quality growth company, but the stock is currently overvalued.
An analyst uses a computer and dashboard for data business analysis and Data Management System with KPI and metrics connected to the database for technology finance, operations, sales, marketing

Khanchit Khirisutchalual

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) is an industry-leading data analytics company serving the insurance industry. They offer predictive analytics and decision-making solutions to help insurance companies manage their costs and underwriting risks. In February 2022, Verisk divested its troubled Financial

I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.Disclosure: Hunter Wolf and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VRSK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

