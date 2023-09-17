Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Exxon Mobil: OPEC+ Is Coming To The Rescue (Rating Upgrade)

Sep. 17, 2023 10:38 PM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)1 Comment
The Asian Investor
Summary

  • Exxon Mobil experienced a serious drop-off in free cash flow in Q2'23 due to lower average prices in end markets.
  • OPEC+ supply cut decisions have boosted petroleum prices and improved Exxon Mobil's profit and free cash flow outlook.
  • As a result, I am upgrading XOM from sell to hold.
Exxon Announces Quarterly Earnings And That It"s Moving Headquarters To Houston

Brandon Bell

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) experienced a sharp drop-off in free cash flow in the second fiscal quarter which is related to the decline in price realizations in end markets. Exxon Mobil still generated a solid $5B in free cash flow in the

This article was written by

The Asian Investor
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

m
magenta17
Yesterday, 11:01 PM
Comments (5.01K)
Exxon still has plenty of growth ahead this year! Longz XOM! :-)
